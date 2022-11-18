Pinsents Take Australian Legal Team From K&L Gates

Pinsent Masons has recruited K&L Gates energy and infrastructure partner Kirstie Richards together with two senior associates to strengthen their planning and environment work.
The team advise energy generators, renewable energy developers and construction companies on complex large scale environmental projects. Richards’ established and led its environment and planning practice nationally.
Australia office head at Pinsent Masons, Matt Croagh said: “The increased rate in project development in Australia reflects worldwide trends as governments and businesses seek to double down on the development of renewable energy resources. Kirstie, along with her team, brings a wealth of domestic expertise to reinforce our Australian full-service energy and infrastructure offering, building on the firm’s extensive reputation in planning law internationally.”
Kirstie has advised on a number of high-profile projects including the $3 billion Clarke Creek Wind and Solar Farm project in Queensland, the Tallawarra B Power Station, and the 200MW Collector wind farm project in NSW.
Richards is the latest partner to join the firm in Australia, bringing the total number of partners across Melbourne, Perth and Sydney to 24.
Commenting on her appointment Kirstie Richards said: “Now, more than ever, it is critical that all major energy and infrastructure projects successfully manage and integrate planning and environmental issues. My team and I are looking forward to joining Pinsent Masons and its sector led approach which support clients across entire project lifecycles.”