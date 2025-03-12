The Kiwi Lawyer And Conservative Voice Shaping NZ’s Media Landscape

Lawyer Philip Crump’s Move From Court to Columns
Philip Crump’s career has been nothing if not varied and interesting – from Big Law heavy hitter in London to blogger and now, quite possibly, to the board of the billionaire-driven cleanout at NZ Herald and ZBNews owner NZME.
Crump spent over two decades working in some of the world’s top law firms, including Shearman & Sterling, Kirkland & Ellis, and DLA Piper.
He was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis by 2007 and later led DLA Piper’s Leveraged Finance team in London. After returning to New Zealand during the pandemic, he shifted his focus to media and commentary, leveraging his analytical skills to provide opinions on politics, law, and media.
He was the founding editor of ZB Plus, a digital subscription service launched by NZME in 2023. The platform aimed to complement Newstalk ZB’s audio success with a lineup of right-of-centre columnists and in-depth analysis of current issues, and ended as a standalone brand by June 2024, its content was integrated into the broader NZ Herald universe.
Philip Crump with Lord Jonathan Sumption, former Senior Judge and Barrister
He presently serves on the NZ On Air Board and the Waitangi Tribunal.
His rise to prominence however began with his X / Twitter account under the pseudonym Thomas Cranmer, which attracted a significant following. He later transitioned to Substack, where his blog, “Cranmer’s Substack,” gained over 5,300 subscribers, including senior politicians and journalists.
His writing style is often described as cerebral and reflective, offering a conservative perspective that resonates with many, including the Canadian billionaire Jim Grenon whose stake in NZME is leading to a board cleanup and shakeout.