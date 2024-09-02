Who Are The Top Lawyers Set To Shine At the National Law Journal Legal Awards?

National Law Journal DC Legal Awards Nominees
The National Law Journal Legal Awards 2024 are shaping up to be a star-studded affair, showcasing an array of talent from seasoned appellate advocates to rising stars making waves in the nation’s capital.
In the Appellate Attorney of the Year category, two heavyweights are going head-to-head. Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken (pictured) and Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison are both vying for the top spot, both of whom have argued numerous cases before the Supreme Court and have shaped the landscape of appellate law in recent years.
The Attorney of the Year category is equally competitive, featuring luminaries such as David Bowker from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, David O’Neil of Debevoise & Plimpton, and Timothy McHugh.
Each of these attorneys has made significant contributions to their respective fields, handling high-profile cases and complex litigation matters. In a nod to the importance of leadership in the legal profession, the awards also recognize excellence in firm management.
The DC Managing Partner of the Year category sees nominations for Grace Speights of Morgan Lewis, Kim Koopersmith of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, and Stu Ingis of Venable.
These individuals have not only excelled in their legal practice but have also demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in guiding their firms through challenging times.
The awards also shine a spotlight on up-and-coming talent with the DC Rising Stars category. This recognition is particularly significant as it highlights attorneys under 40 who are already making their mark in the legal world.
The nominees in this category represent the future of the profession and are being recognized for their outstanding achievements early in their careers.
One of the most prestigious honors of the night will be the Lifetime Achievement award. While the nominees for this category have not been disclosed, it typically recognizes attorneys who have made substantial contributions to the legal profession over the course of their careers.
The National Law Journal Legal Awards are not just about individual achievements. They also recognize excellence at the firm level. The DC Law Firm of the Year category promises to be fiercely contested, with top firms vying for this coveted title.These awards, set to take place on October 24, 2024, at the Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown, serve as a barometer for excellence in the legal profession.
From crisis management to diversity initiatives, from appellate advocacy to government relations, the National Law Journal Legal Awards 2024 promise to be a comprehensive showcase of legal talent across various specialties.