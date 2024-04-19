23 New Partners At Freshfields

Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (‘Freshfields’) has announced the appointment of 23 new partners with effect from 1 May 2024.
The newly promoted partners represent all five practice groups and regions reflecting Freshfields’ global strategy and ongoing commitment to invest in talent around the globe.
Freshfields’ Senior Partner Georgia Dawson said: “We’re delighted to welcome these colleagues into the global partnership. They represent the best of Freshfields through the excellence of their work and the values they uphold. Their talent and expertise will enrich our bench of market-leading lawyers globally for the benefit of our clients and the wider firm. I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”
The full list of new partners is set out below:
Antitrust, Competition and Trade
Dominic Divivier, Düsseldorf
Ilka Oberländer, Munich
Vanessa van Weelden, Brussels
Dispute Resolution
Mark Egeler, Amsterdam
Stefanie Fay, Berlin
Jonathan Kelly, London
Jennifer Loeb, Washington
Tobias Timmann, Düsseldorf
Alexandra van der Meulen, Paris
Kristina Maria Weiler, Hamburg
Global Transactions
Oliver Board, New York
James Chapman, London
Emma Gateaud, London
Claire Harrop, London
Janina Heinz, Frankfurt
Eric Johnson, Hanoi
Maria Ledeneva, London
Saad Mian, Dubai
Tomas Rua, New York
Jan-Philip Wilde, Hamburg
Taryn Zucker, New York
People & Reward
Satya Staes Polet, Brussels
Tax
Emily Szasz, London