23 New Partners At Freshfields

Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (‘Freshfields’) has announced the appointment of 23 new partners with effect from 1 May 2024. 

The newly promoted partners represent all five practice groups and regions reflecting Freshfields’ global strategy and ongoing commitment to invest in talent around the globe. 

Freshfields’ Senior Partner Georgia Dawson said: “We’re delighted to welcome these colleagues into the global partnership. They represent the best of Freshfields through the excellence of their work and the values they uphold. Their talent and expertise will enrich our bench of market-leading lawyers globally for the benefit of our clients and the wider firm. I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.” 

The full list of new partners is set out below:

Antitrust, Competition and Trade 
Dominic Divivier, Düsseldorf 
Ilka Oberländer, Munich 
Vanessa van Weelden, Brussels 
 
Dispute Resolution  
Mark Egeler, Amsterdam 
Stefanie Fay, Berlin 
Jonathan Kelly, London 
Jennifer Loeb, Washington 
Tobias Timmann, Düsseldorf 
Alexandra van der Meulen, Paris 
Kristina Maria Weiler, Hamburg 
 
Global Transactions  
Oliver Board, New York 
James Chapman, London 
Emma Gateaud, London 
Claire Harrop, London 
Janina Heinz, Frankfurt 
Eric Johnson, Hanoi 
Maria Ledeneva, London 
Saad Mian, Dubai 
Tomas Rua, New York 
Jan-Philip Wilde, Hamburg 
Taryn Zucker, New York 
 
People & Reward  
Satya Staes Polet, Brussels 
 
Tax 
Emily Szasz, London 

