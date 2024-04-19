Finance Lawyer Joins Morrison Foerster as Partner in New York

Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Rhys Bortignon as a partner in the firm’s global Finance Group in the Transactions Department, based in the New York office. Bortignon brings to Morrison Foerster over 15 years of extensive knowledge and experience in derivatives and structured products in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia.
Bortignon joins Morrison Foerster from another leading global law firm, where he spent the last nine years and was a member of its Capital Markets practice and Global Derivatives group. His practice focuses on over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, structured products, and structured finance. With a focus on practical and commercial solutions, Bortignon provides counsel to a diverse range of international and U.S. clients, from both the buy-side and sell-side, including corporates, investment banks, commercial banks, private equity, funds, investment managers, and sovereigns. He offers strategic guidance to his clients from both a transactional and regulatory perspective and navigates complex cross-border issues, providing counsel to clients operating globally.
“Having practiced at several large international law firms for well over a decade, Rhys brings to MoFo sophisticated derivatives transactions experience, and a strong global perspective of his clients’ needs,” said Justin Salon, chair of Morrison Foerster’s global Capital Markets practice. “Rhys’s ability to cover multiple asset classes within the derivatives field, as well as both U.S. and English law documentation, will be invaluable to our global clients seeking guidance with these types of matters, while expanding our capabilities and bench strength in these important areas.”
Some of Bortignon’s representative matters include representing the initial purchasers and the capped call transaction counterparties in a digital sports betting and gaming platform’s offering of convertible senior notes, including the negotiation and execution of the associated capped call transactions; a global vehicle rental and leasing company with respect to its derivatives transactional and regulatory matters, including in connection with its international securitization platform and related financing activities; advising on the derivatives transactional and regulatory aspects of several high-profile project financing matters, including the representation of a group of 13 commercial banks in connection with a non-recourse senior secured financing of the redevelopment of multiple terminals of a major global airport in the United States; and representing an operator of power infrastructure in the United States and its applicable debtor subsidiaries in connection with the consummation of the strategic transactions contemplated by the company’s chapter 11 plan of reorganization.
“Morrison Foerster is a global finance industry leader, and I am honored to join the firm and its award-winning Capital Markets team,” said Bortignon. “I look forward to leveraging my U.S. and international derivatives experience and working with my new colleagues across the firm’s offices to help our clients’ tackle their most complex and diverse transactional needs across relevant jurisdictions on MoFo’s exceptional global platform.”
Prior to his most recent firm, Bortignon spent six years at two other prominent global law firms, based in Sydney, Australia and London, where he handled numerous complex derivatives and structured products matters. Bortignon frequently advises on U.S. derivatives regulatory matters, including matters related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Additionally, his regulatory work often includes advising on complex cross-border issues.
Bortignon has co-authored several thought leadership pieces relating to current and proposed derivatives regulation in the United States. He has been named to Chambers USA’s 2023 Capital Markets: Derivatives Up & Coming list and was named a Recommended Lawyer in The Legal 500 2023, Structured Finance: Derivatives and Structured Products. Bortignon has also worked on DEI-related pro bono matters, in addition to serving in mentoring roles at his previous firm.
Bortignon earned his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Wollongong, his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Wollongong, Law School, and his Master of Laws from the University of Sydney, Law School. He is admitted to the New York State, England and Wales, and New South Wales Bars.