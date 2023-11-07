Australian Law Firm Hamilton Locke Takes on Tech Partner in New Zealand

Australian-based Hamilton Locke has added technology lawyer Corin Maberly to its team, as a partner in the firm’s Auckland office as it continues its plans to further expand its footprint on both sides of the Tasman.
Maberly founded his technology practice under the name Maberly & Co in 2014, focused on large-scale IT procurement practices and is someone who says has challenged the status quo in the legal profession by deploying innovative service and delivery systems with his law firm.
He believes his new firm uses the same innovation and vision that he embraced in his former practice.
Last year Hamilton Locke, which has offices in the major Australian cities, incorporated boutique Auckland law firm Anderson Creagh as its cornerstone legal base.
Having about 50 partners in Australia the firm is part of HPX Group is in-house style essential professional services firm.
HPX CEO Nick Humphrey admires the new partner’s ‘go getter’ and entrepreneurial attitude. “Having founded his own firm, he also represents the entrepreneurial, ‘go-getter’ approach that is at the heart of our business. We’re very pleased to have him in the Hamilton Locke fold.”