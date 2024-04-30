Best Best & Krieger Partner Named Chair of Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce

Scott Ditfurth Continues Firm’s Legacy and Commitment to Riverside Community
Scott Ditfurth, a litigation partner, has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of the Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce. Ditfurth, a member of the Chamber for more than 15 years, will serve as a Chair for one term ending in April 2025.
The Riverside Chambers of Commerce is considered one of the largest and most organized Chambers in the state of California with approximately 1,100 business members. As Chair, Ditfurth will collaborate with the board to further the Chambers’ mission of “building a stronger local economy and a thriving community.” The Chambers’ board and executive committee work diligently and closely with the City of Riverside and its surrounding communities to ensure continued development of initiatives for growth and prosperity.
“It is an honor to be able to serve as the new Chair of the Chamber and hopefully be able to advance all of the wonderful work the Chamber provides to the community,” Ditfurth said. “I look forward to working with the board to focus on the success of the Riverside businesses, as well as the community as a whole.”
BBK has had three previous attorneys serve in the role of Chair and Ditfurth will continue the firm’s commitment to supporting the Chambers’ government affairs and economic development goals. He is also the only BBK attorney who has been the longest serving member of the Chamber to date. Ditfurth has served as a committee member and Chair of Keep Riverside Clean and Beautiful, as a committee member and Chair of the Chamber’s Downtown Business Council, as an executive committee member since 2018 and was Chair-Elect this past year. In addition to serving as Chair, he will also be a member of the Chambers’ nominating committee providing guidance and leadership to future members of the Chamber.
To learn more about the Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce, visit their website here.