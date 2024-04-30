Former Disney Counsel Appointed as General Counsel at Sony Pictures

Former Disney Deputy General Counsel Jill Ratner has been appointed executive vice president and General Counsel at Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Commencing her new position on May 28, Ratner will oversee all legal functions, compliance and labor relations, music affairs, government/external affairs, and corporate social responsibility teams at SPE. She will report directly to CEO Tony Vinciquerra.
The appointment follows the departure of Leah Weil, who held the position of general counsel for nearly three decades before stepping down in January.
Ratner’s tenure at Disney since 2019 saw her leading a global legal team of over 200 members. She held responsibility for Disney’s litigation, intellectual property, digital antipiracy functions, and social responsibility operations.
Prior to her time at Disney, Ratner served as deputy general counsel at 21st Century Fox from 2004 to 2019. She previously held positions as domestic counsel at the Motion Picture Association and as a litigation associate at Hogan Lovells LLP and Hill Wynne Troop & Meisinger.
Tony Vinciquerra expressed excitement about Ratner’s appointment, citing her reputation as a trusted legal advisor and strategist. Ratner herself expressed eagerness to join Sony Pictures Entertainment, recognizing the company’s strength and resilience amid industry changes.
With Ratner’s extensive experience leading legal teams in major studio businesses, she is poised to contribute to SPE’s growth and navigate the evolving industry landscape.