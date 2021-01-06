Employment Law Litigator Joins Burns & Levinson

Boston, MA, Jan. 6, 2020 – Burns & Levinson announced today that well-known plaintiff employment litigator Beth R. Myers has joined the firm as a partner in its Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group. She was previously a partner at Powers, Jodoin, Margolis & Mantell LLP in Boston and brings over 10 years of experience in employment-related disputes to the firm.

Myers is highly-regarded for her work representing employees in cases involving claims of discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, and non-compliance with the Family Medical Leave Act. She has extensive experience litigating in state and federal court and before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, as well as arguing at the Massachusetts Appeals Court and briefing appeals at the Supreme Judicial Court. In addition to her litigation practice, Myers reviews and negotiates severance agreements, non-competition agreements and helps clients obtain unemployment benefits.

One of Myers’ most recent high-profile litigation wins was securing a $2 million verdict for client Judy Racow, female police officer in Winthrop, MA. After a jury trial, the Town of Winthrop was found to have engaged in unlawful sex discrimination and retaliation against Officer Racow and awarded her $676,000 in emotional distress damages and $1,352,000 in punitive damages because the Town’s conduct was so egregious. The case, and a subsequent retaliation case brought by Racow, ultimately settled in 2019 for more than $3 million.

“Beth is an incredibly talented attorney with a deep passion and commitment to the important work she does. She will be a great addition to our high-profile team of plaintiff employment litigators and we are thrilled that she is joining our firm,” said David P. Rosenblatt, managing partner at Burns & Levinson.

Myers is a frequent speaker and panelist at conferences on employment law; sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace; #MeToo; diversity, equity and inclusion; and plaintiffs employment litigation. She has co-authored several amicus briefs on novel issues in employment law for matters before the Supreme Judicial Court and the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

She currently serves as an appointed member of the Supreme Judicial Court’s Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being, and is the immediate past-president of the board of directors of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, Inc. She is involved in the Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association as a mentor it its Mentorship Program. She has also held numerous leadership roles with the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Employment Lawyers Association since 2011, most recently serving as the organization’s president from 2018-2020.

Before going into private practice, Myers served as a law clerk for the Honorable Margaret R. Hinkle in the Massachusetts Superior Court. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2009 and her B.A. from New York University in 2004.

