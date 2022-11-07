Greenberg Traurig Names in The Times Best Law Firms List

LONDON – 3 Nov. 2022 – Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s London office was recognised in the 2023 edition of The Times Best Law Firms as one of the most highly recommended firms for Financial Crime & Fraud & Regulatory in England and Wales.
The listings are based on feedback provided by over 4,400 solicitors and barristers and only 29 law firms were included in the Financial Crime & Fraud & Regulatory section.
This recognition follows similar positive recognitions in the 2023 editions of Chambers UK and the Legal 500 UK, where Greenberg Traurig London and its lawyers were endorsed for capabilities in civil fraud, financial crime (corporate and individuals), regulatory investigations, and white collar crime.
