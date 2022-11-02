GunnerCooke Gonna Make It In USA

Innovative UK law firm gunnercooke has launched its first US office as it develops its international growth strategy to continue on its path towards joining the Big Law coterie of global law firms.
The US launch follows its 2021 launch in Germany. The firm claims to have increased revenues by 50 per cent in the last year and the aggressive expansion plans are continuing apace.
The firm now has over 360 senior lawyers, including 300 partners across 12 offices in the UK, Europe and the US, gunnercooke specialises in corporate and commercial legal services, delivering to over 25,000 businesses and individuals.
As we reported recently with lawsuits involving Prince Harry, Gunnercooke is a ‘challenger’ law firm that has set its lawyers free from timesheets and works on a more flexible law firm model based on its own survey of leading business executives as to what they want in a modern law firm.
As one of the first ’lawyer-on-demand’ business models, it has innovated the different billing methods adopted by law firms like Keystone and Axiom to continue its expansion in the UK, Europe and now the United States.
The firm’s US expansion will be lead by Noreen Weiss who joined gunnercooke with over 25 years’ experience gained at international law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Home Box Office (HBO), and as a founder of boutique corporate and commercial firm MacDonald Weiss PLLC.
Her expertise spans corporate, M&A, securities and commercial law, with specialisms in cross border expansion and transactions, capital formation, and the evolving law around technology.
Darryl Cooke, Co-Founder of gunnercooke, commented: “We have always had global growth ambitions, and we feel the time is right to bring our innovative model, progressive culture and flexible way of working to the largest legal market in the world.
“With our Partners already acting for large US headquartered global household names it made perfect sense to formalise our intent further with a physical presence in New York.
“Our diverse and high-quality talent rivals that of magic circle law firms and the Big Four’s legal ventures and we’re delighted that Noreen will be spearheading this movement into this territory.”
Noreen Weiss, Chair-US & Managing Partner-NY, added: “gunnercooke is one of the fastest growing multi-jurisdictional law firms and I’m excited to launch the New York office which is the firm’s entry point to North America.
“We seek to inspire the best legal talent to join us and realise both their personal and professional ambitions on their terms.”