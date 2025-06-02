The Magic Circle’s Identity Crisis – When Prestige Becomes a Problem
Norma Harris, LawFuel contributor
Picture this: you’re at a networking event, and someone introduces themselves as working at a “Magic Circle” firm. Instead of the usual puffed-chest pride, they wince slightly – like you just called their Tesla a “fancy golf cart.” Welcome to 2025, where even the most prestigious legal brands are having an existential crisis – particularly the long-feted ‘Magic Circle’ firms.
“Magic Circle” has been the Rolls-Royce of legal labels since the 1990s, describing London’s five most elite law firms: Allen & Overy (now A&O Shearman), Clifford Chance, Freshfields, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May.
But lately, the firms are treating their prestigious nickname like an embarrassing childhood photo on Facebook, working desperately to untag themselves.
When I recently dropped the “Magic Circle” reference in conversation with a senior partner, their response was swift and brutal: “It’s a sign of lazy journalism.”
From Club of Nine to Circle of Five
The whole thing started as a journalistic convenience story. Previoiusly we had the “Club of Nine” – a more exclusive version of today’s setup that included the current five plus Herbert Smith, Lovells, Norton Rose, and Stephenson Harwood.
When that club disbanded in 2000 the “Magic Circle” emerged from the ashes like a legal phoenix.
It’s everywhere – from serious financial headlines to TikTok videos of baby lawyers documenting their “day in the life” content. You know you’ve made it when Gen Z is hashtagging your business model.
The American Dream (and Nightmare)
Here’s where things get interesting. Four of the five Magic Circle firms are experiencing what we might call “American envy.”
While Slaughter and May remains contentedly British (like a legal version of afternoon tea), the others are gazing across the Atlantic with the longing of a teenager watching influencer lifestyle videos.
The prize they’re chasing? The “Global Elite” title – basically the Magic Circle’s cooler, more internationally minded cousin.
US Big Law has been playing this game longer and better, with Kirkland & Ellis leading the pack by generating nearly $9 billion in 2024. Their partners are pocketing an average of $9 million each – enough to make even the most successful Magic Circle partner consider a career change.
Rebranding for the Masses
The strategy is becoming clearer than a freshly cleaned office window. The firms are desperately trying to shed their “very English upper-class” image. Freshfields even dropped “Bruckhaus Deringer” from its name last September – apparently German precision wasn’t quite the vibe they were going for in their American expansion.
A&O took the merger route with Shearman & Sterling, while others are opening US offices and staffing them with big-name hires.
Perhaps the most telling sign of this identity crisis is the firms’ apparent strategy of calling out journalists who still use the “Magic Circle” term. It’s a bit like blaming the mirror for showing your reflection – we didn’t create the phrase, we just reported on its existence.
The irony is delicious: firms that built their reputations on precision and strategy are now trying to distance themselves from the very term that made them household names in legal circles.
As these firms continue their quest for global domination, one thing’s certain – the Magic Circle might be losing its magic, but the entertainment value of watching prestigious institutions have midlife crises remains absolutely priceless.