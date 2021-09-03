Part of Russell McVeagh’s makeover after its years of bad press following the sexual assault issues has been to appoint resource management lawyer Allison Arthur-Young as the firm’s chair.
Canadian-born Arthur-Young joined Russell McVeagh in 2005 after working for Chen Palmer and following her immigration to New Zealand five years earlier. Although she presents a welcoming face to ‘The Factory’, she has well and truly earned her stipes as a lawyer and administrator, having been on the firm’s board since 2018, acted on a wide range of significant resource management and environmental matters as well as winning plaudits for her environmental and resource management expertise.
