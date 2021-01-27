Tiana Epati’s New Sidekick

NZ Law Society president Tiana Epati has returned to her old role, with a new sidekick 12 week old third child.

LawFuel’s Lawyer of the Year for 2019, Ms Epati took maternity leave last October. She is married to fellow lawyer and founder of Kahui Legal, Matanuku Mahuika who is also chair of Ngati Porou Holdings.

After the birth of her second child in 2011 she and her husband moved to Gisborne, her husband’s home town where she has been since October 2012.

She returned to her presidential duties in Wellington for an executive meeting with the NZLS before attending the swearing in of Justice Isaac.