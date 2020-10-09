Parental Leave Calls Tiana Epati From NZ Law Society Role

Law Society President Tiana Epati is taking a break from the demands of office to have a baby, after a busy schedule both with Law Society duties and including a busy court schedule.
This week she appeared in the Supreme Court with criminal law barrister Nick Chisnall, describing on LinkedIn how she had risen to her “swollen feet” as someone who was eight months’ pregnant.
“We always talked about one day presenting a criminal appeal together as equal co-counsel. And we finally did it. It takes a lot of trust and confidence to co-share a case, particularly at this level.”
Ms Epati, LawFuel’s Lawyer of the Year last year, has worked extensively as both a prosecution and criminal defence lawyer.
She is taking her break from 12 October to have her baby, returning mid-February 2021. She is married to fellow lawyer and founder of Kahui Legal, Matanuku Mahuika, (left) who is also chair of Ngati Porou Holdings
>> Watch the Tiana Epati Interview – Click Here
- Boutique Wellington firms Chapman Tong Law and Succeed Legal have merged with effect from 1 October 2020. The […]
- Law Society President Tiana Epati is taking a break from the demands of office to have a baby, […]
- Kiwis Love Affair With The Trusts To Be TestedNona Pelletier – New Zealand’s love affair with trusts will be tested when new legislation comes into effect […]
- Congratulations to Partner Stacey Shortall for being named as a finalist in the Board and Management category of this year’s […]
- Hayden Wilson has been elected as Chair of Dentons. He took over from David Campbell, who stepped down after three […]
- The Gender & Ethnic Diversity Issue With New Zealand’s Law ProfessionDiversity on the New Zealand bench was delivered a hammer blow in a beatup story from Stuff with […]
- Barristers’ Online Services Benefit From Government-Funded Multimillion Dollar SchemeOnline dispute resolution company CODR, founded by Michael Heron QC, has scored a major win with the newly […]
- CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 Powered by LawFuel — Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, today […]
Leave a Reply