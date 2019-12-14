Culture Change Taskforce In response to the survey, a culture change taskforce was initiated to “drive and guide systems of culture change within the legal community”. Epati says they need to tackle “all of it”, and that’s hard. They are looking at community, worldwide issues of racism and discrimination of all kinds. There are a lot of people who want to be heard, and Epati says it is important they are. She still hesitates to say the industry is truly inclusive, but says we are now talking about it “in a really open way”. “I think before you even get to inclusivity there has to be respect and recognition, and that requires quite an honest, courageous conversation.” Two-Step Formula Epati has a two-step formula for people who want to take action. “It’s called showing up and doing the work and it’s about allyship – proper, selfless allyship”. Showing up means showing up for somebody, whether you do that publicly, or quietly behind the scenes. “It’s not about participating in the woke Olympics.” Doing the work is about understanding what it is like to have a different worldview, or stand in another person’s shoes. “It means that I don’t go to the one Māori person in my work and ask them to educate me, and I certainly don’t expect them to always do the mihi and always do the karakia. “It actually means that if I want to respect and recognize tikanga that I’ll actually take a bit of time out to do that and I’m going to pay for it. Doing the work actually means you take it upon yourself, you see that as your own responsibility.” Helping people is something that inspires Epati, and was one of the driving forces for her entering the law industry.