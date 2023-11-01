Buddle Findlay Expands Auckland Property Team With Senior Lawyer

Leading New Zealand commercial and public law firm Buddle Findlay has appointed a new Auckland partner to its property and construction teams, further consolidating its expertise in construction and planning.
Paula Ormandy has almost two decades’ experience in major projects, spanning leasing, property development, high-value portfolio acquisitions and disposals and advising large global corporates on entry to the New Zealand market. Recent highlights include supporting Kiwi Property on its first Build to Rent project at Sylvia Park and acting for Fisher & Paykel Appliances on the acquisition and development of its new global headquarters in Penrose and other strategic developments.
“Paula is a true leader in the property sector, and it’s no wonder she’s been named a Next Generation Partner in the Legal 500 directory since 2019. Not only is she an acknowledged authority in the emerging Build to Rent and alternative housing markets, and an active member of the Property Council, chairing its Residential Development Summit for three years running, she also sits on the Ministerial Reference Group for Housing. We’re thrilled to have someone of her calibre and mana join our partnership,” said Buddle Findlay national chair, Jennifer Caldwell.
Buddle Findlay’s property and construction practices have advised on such projects as Auckland’s Light Rail and BNZ’s flagship head office redevelopments in Auckland and Wellington.
Daniel Kelleher, partner in Buddle Findlay’s Auckland property and construction practices, said Paula’s experience and skills perfectly complemented the team, while building its leadership strength.
“We are one of the few New Zealand major law firms with dedicated property and construction teams in each of our Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch offices, providing a full range of property law services that combine practical local knowledge with national expertise and depth. Paula’s outstanding experience, particularly in the private sector, will enable us to grow our capabilities still further and pass on her knowledge to the junior members of our team,” he said.
With economic conditions, a change of government, ESG concerns and increased overseas investment in New Zealand creating both uncertainty and opportunity, Paula said she was looking forward to helping Buddle Findlay’s clients navigate the rapidly-evolving conditions.
These include changes to the Resource Management Act and proposed Build to Rent legislation under the new government, as well as supporting access to investment capital and finance that will enable New Zealand to move forward on essential infrastructure and housing.
“These aren’t just issues for this sector. Carbon reduction, rising costs and addressing underinvestment in infrastructure are three of the biggest issues facing the whole country, and I’m really excited to be helping facilitate projects that have the potential to unlock growth, jobs and more affordable homes while creating a more sustainable future. Buddle Findlay is a forward-looking firm with some fabulous lawyers and exceptional clients and together I think we can do some exciting work,” she said.