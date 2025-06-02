FisherBroyles Expands South of the Border With Leading Trio
If law firms were streaming services, FisherBroyles would be Netflix circa 2013 aggressively expanding into new markets while everyone else is still figuring out what “distributed” even means.
The Atlanta-based firm, billing itself as the world’s largest ‘distributed law firm’ and founded by James Fisher and Kevin Broyles in 2022 (pictured), the firm has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally.
The firm has grown into an Am Law 200 firm with 300 partners practicing in 23 markets in the U.S. and U.K. The FisherBroyles of today has radically disrupted the way law firms operate, how partners collaborate, where employees work, and how client services are delivered.
The firm’s latest move has been to enlist three heavy-hitting attorneys to its Mexico City office: Jesús García-Moncada, Rodrigo García-Moncada, and Mario Facio Salazar.
Together, this legal trifecta brings more than 65 years of combined experience and helping to build a significant cross-border legal practice.
The “Next Gen” Law Firm
FisherBroyles has been making waves as one of the so-called “next generation law firms” that’s reimagining how legal services are delivered. Think of it as the Uber of BigLaw—except instead of disrupting taxi medallions, they’re disrupting the traditional partnership model with their distributed approach.
The firm first planted its flag in Latin America back in February with seven attorneys across Mexico City and Monterrey. Now, with this latest addition and their London outpost, they’re operating in 29 global markets. That’s more international presence than some Fortune 500 companies managed during the entire Trump administration.
“Earlier this year, we expanded into Mexico in direct response to the growing demand for our unique distributed model and exceptional client service,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner. While other firms were still debating whether remote work was “really sustainable,” FisherBroyles was already building the future.
Meet the New Legal Avengers
Jesús García-Moncada isn’t just your average IP attorney, but a lawyer who cofounded law+dgtal, Mexico’s first cloud-based nontraditional law firm.
With 24 years under his belt, he’s like the Tony Stark of intellectual property, helping everyone from garage inventors to major corporations protect their innovations. His practice spans everything from patent strategy to cybersecurity risk.
Rodrigo García-Moncada brings 21 years of M&A andcorporate governance experience from the likes of Baker McKenzie and DLA Piper. He’s the attorney you want when you’re trying to understand Mexico’s regulatory landscape without stepping on any legal landmines.
Mario Facio Salazar rounds out the trio as one of Mexico’s leading environmental lawyers. With over 20 years representing companies in automotive, manufacturing, and oil industries, he’s been dealing with environmental compliance since before “ESG” became a boardroom buzzword. From wind farms to carbon credits, if it involves the intersection of business and Mother Earth, Facio Salazar has probably litigated it.
The Bigger Picture
This expansion is about FisherBroyles positioning itself for the post-pandemic legal world where clients expect seamless cross-border service without the traditional BigLaw overhead.
As nearshoring continues to reshape North American business relationships, having deep expertise in Mexico isn’t just smart—it’s essential.
Founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II, the firm has been playing the long game while others were still figuring out how to use Zoom. Now, as international business rebounds and cross-border transactions heat up, FisherBroyles is sitting pretty with the infrastructure already in place.
The bottom line? While traditional law firms are still trying to figure out their “hybrid work strategies,” FisherBroyles is collecting legal talent like Pokémon cards—gotta catch ’em all, especially when they come with 65 years of combined experience and fluency in both Mexican law and international business.