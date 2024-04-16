Herbert Smith Freehills Promotes Nine Partners

H
Leading international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has announced the promotion of nine new partners in Australia to further its reputation in delivering market-leading results for its clients.
The promotions are part of the firm’s annual global partner promotion rounds, which included the promotion of 27 partners in total, and will come into effect from 1 May 2024.
Kristin Stammer, Executive Partner – Asia and Australia said: “We are proud to promote nine new partners this year.”
“These partners not only come with unquestioned technical excellence and a track record of results, they also possess the leadership skills required to foster high performing teams to deliver an exceptional experience that our clients have come to know and expect,” Ms Stammer said.
Ms Stammer added: “Our firm makes deliberate investments to support the continued growth and success of its leading practices, and investment in our leadership pipeline is crucial.”
“Our new partners ensure we have the capability to remain leading in our market for many years to come. And these promotions will continue our strength in areas where we see the biggest opportunities for growth including energy transition and private capital.”
“I’m incredibly proud to recognise the breadth of talent across the firm through the promotion of these nine partners.”
The nine new partners promoted at HSF are:
Matthew Cameron, Brisbane – Employment, Industrial Relations & Safety
Matthew is an employment lawyer with a focus on industrial disputes and enterprise bargaining. He has a broad practice across a range of sectors including mining, energy, manufacturing and logistics. Matthew works with clients in developing workforce strategies, managing major litigation and navigating the business impacts of Australia’s frequently changing industrial relations framework.
Mia Harrison-Kelf, Sydney – Corporate (M&A and Takeovers)
Mia has over 12 years’ legal experience advising clients across the APAC region on their corporate and commercial needs. She has acted on a number of market-leading mergers and acquisitions in a range of sectors including tech, media and energy. Mia advises clients on public and private mergers and acquisitions, equity investments, fund raising, joint ventures, commercial agreements and corporate advisory, acting on a broad range of industry transactions and for financial investors. She brings a depth of knowledge and experience to both Australian domestic and cross-border transactions, and spent several years working in the Herbert Smith Freehills Singapore office.
Laurelle Ko, Sydney – Projects, Energy & Infrastructure (Projects)
Laurelle advises on major projects in the energy and infrastructure sector, and plays a leading role in supporting Australia’s energy transition. Her practice is predominantly focused on the energy and renewables sectors across all asset types (including wind, solar, BESS, hydropower, geothermal power, thermal power and transmission infrastructure). She has 14 years of experience in the sector, with over a decade advising clients on key sector matters at Herbert Smith Freehills.
Tess Mierendorff, Sydney – Corporate (Intellectual Property, transactions)
Tess is an intellectual property (IP) specialist, advising clients on IP issues in complex commercial transactions across a range of sectors including the technology, consumer, media and energy sectors. Tess works closely with clients to help maximise value from their IP assets including through acquisitions and divestments, IP and technology licensing, distribution agreements, franchising, research and development agreements and other third party collaborations. Tess started her career at Herbert Smith Freehills and has practised for over 12 years.
Jared Peut, Melbourne – Competition, Regulation & Trade
Jared’s practice spans all aspects of competition law, with particular expertise advising on merger clearances, joint venture arrangements and ACCC investigations. Jared advises clients on the competition law elements of a number of Australia’s largest and most complex transactions; regularly advises leading energy and resources clients on major projects; and assists clients with responding to ACCC and AER investigations and proceedings (including civil and criminal cartel matters). He also has extensive experience advising on infrastructure, electricity, and gas regulation issues, including in relation to the energy transition.
Anika Sadler, Perth – Disputes (Commercial Litigation/Restructuring, Turnaround and Insolvency)
Anika is a general litigator with extensive experience assisting clients with strategic high-value disputes and other complex contentious matters across a range of industries, including mining and resources and financial services. A significant component of Anika’s practice relates to matters concerning insolvency law (including issues arising under the Personal Property Securities Act). Anika has also acted as the lead litigation lawyer for a range of matters and advised both target companies and acquirers in relation to mergers by way of scheme of arrangement. Clients appreciate Anika’s calm demeanour, strong work ethic, technical excellence and her commercially-minded and pragmatic approach. Anika has practised at Herbert Smith Freehills for over 15 years in both the Perth and London offices.
Mathew Shelley, Brisbane – Disputes (Energy & Infrastructure Disputes/Commercial Litigation)
Mathew has 14 years’ experience as a litigator with a broad commercial practice. He has a particular focus on energy and infrastructure disputes, advising a range of principals, investors, lenders and government clients in the resource and renewable energy sectors. Mathew’s practice includes litigation in Courts and Tribunals across Australia, alongside domestic and international arbitration proceedings conducted under all major institutions.
Claire Thompson, Melbourne – Corporate (M&A and Venture Capital)
Claire advises on major M&A transactions with over 12 years of practical legal experience in Australia. Claire specialises in venture capital and technology sector transactions, with a focus on capital raising and mergers and acquisitions. She has speciality experience in acting for both founders and investors in early-stage funding rounds; as well as complex private and public M&A transactions including carve-out deals and takeover bids. Claire’s clients include emerging and global technology companies, financial sponsors and large corporates.
Joseph Varghese, Melbourne – Projects, Energy & Infrastructure (Projects)
Joseph has over 15 years of legal experience both in Australia and overseas on all aspects of major project transactions, including construction, procurement, PPPs, project finance and project development. His sector experience includes transport (rail, roads, ports and wharves), outsourcing energy, precincts, large scale commercial and residential developments, hospitals and defence. In acting for all levels of participants in large scale procurement, Joseph has a unique insight into the commercial and policy drivers of both risk allocation and procurement processes.