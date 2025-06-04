Philip Crump has combined his legal and media knowledge, comboined with a fair dose of business and political savvy, to become one of the most powerful voices in New Zealand's increasingly fractured media scene.
Sitting as a powerful voice on the NZME editorial board, Crump can quote both the Companies Act and the latest newsroom meme, and still have time to pen a sharp Substack column, Cranmer's Substack, but will increasingly help shape news delivery in the newish-look NZME board.
