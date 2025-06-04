How Power Lawyer Philip Crump Is Remixing NZME’s Tune

Leave a Comment / Lawyers, New Zealand, Power List / / By
Philip crump

Philip Crump has combined his legal and media knowledge, comboined with a fair dose of business and political savvy, to become one of the most powerful voices in New Zealand's increasingly fractured media scene.

Sitting as a powerful voice on the NZME editorial board, Crump can quote both the Companies Act and the latest newsroom meme, and still have time to pen a sharp Substack column, Cranmer's Substack, but will increasingly help shape news delivery in the newish-look NZME board.

Already subscribed? Log in

Read More

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Log in to read this post

We'll email you a magic code to log you in without a password.