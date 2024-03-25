In What Situations is it Essential to Seek the Assistance of a Family Law Attorney?

Everyone wants to have a happy family and a peaceful life. Unfortunately, it is not possible due to certain circumstances.
Are you facing any stressful family problems? If you are looking for a solution to end family problems, then discussing it with a family member or friend mostly does the trick. But there are situations where legal expertise is necessary. In this situation, you should get assistance from a family law attorney.
Situations When You Need a Family Law Attorney
The following are some scenarios where you need legal assistance:
- Domestic Violence
- Divorce and Legal Separation
- Child Custody
- Child Support
- Relocation Rights
Domestic Violence
When you or someone else is facing domestic violence, it is important to get legal assistance from an experienced attorney. A family law attorney can help you get protection or restraining orders. This will help you stay peaceful and safe.
Divorce and Legal Separation
Ending a marriage is a stressful experience, regardless of the reason. If you decide to get a divorce, a lawyer will guide you through all the intricate steps involved in the process. If there are children involved, the lawyer will provide assistance with child custody-related issues as well.
Getting a divorce or legal separation can involve a lot of legal procedures. Therefore, you should seek the help of a family law attorney. Based on the circumstances, they will guide you to understand your rights. If divorce is the only option, then they will help you with spousal support, child custody, and property division. An experienced professional can help you get a fair resolution.
Child Custody
As a separated parent, fighting for child custody is an extremely challenging and emotionally painful situation. An experienced lawyer can help you in this situation. They will provide the support necessary to negotiate parenting plans.
Legal representation is important, whether it is sole custody, joint custody, or visitation rights. An experienced family law attorney will advocate for your child’s best interests on your behalf.
The following are the important factors involved in child custody:
- Domestic violence or criminal activity history of one or both parents
- Bonding of a child with both parents
- The financial stability of each parent
Child Support
Most divorced or legally separated parents seek child support to bear the financial expenses of the child. It is not easy to get child support. In such situations, you need to seek help from a family law attorney.
A family law attorney is aware of all the court rules and state laws. They know how to evaluate the right amount for your child. The following information is important to get child support:
- Income statement of parents
- School and other education expenses for the children
- Healthcare expenses for the children
- Allowable deductions
If your former partner hides their income source to deny their child support, a family law attorney can collect all the relevant evidence and report it in court.
Moreover, if your former partner stays intentionally unemployed or underemployed to avoid child support or alimony, then a family law attorney can support you to prove their actions.
Relocation Rights
It is important to understand relocation rights when you are ready to move with your child after a separation or divorce. In this situation, a family law attorney will listen to your legal needs and also support you in getting court approval.
At the same time, they will also address any objections from the other parent.
Final Thoughts
We hope our article has helped you understand the situations where the assistance of a family law attorney is essential. The attorney will support you in the legal proceedings during challenging times.
Source: Burggraff Tash Levy PPC, AZ