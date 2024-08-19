Lawyer of the Year Natalie Coates Joins Chambers

Natalie Coates, LawFuel’s 2023 Lawyer of the Year, is leaving Kāhui Legal, the boutique firm specializing in Māori legal issues, to join Thorndon Chambers.
Thorndon Chambers has 21 barristers, headed by Sir Terence Arnold KC, and specializes in commercial, international and public law issues.
Coates is recognized for her advocacy in indigenous and human rights law and has a notable academic background, holding first-class honors degrees in Law and Arts (Māori Studies) from the University of Otago and a Master of Laws (LLM) from Harvard University, supported by prestigious scholarships including the Fulbright Nga Pae o te Māramatanga graduate award.
Her career has been marked by significant contributions to the integration of Māori customary law, or tikanga, into the New Zealand legal system.
She played a pivotal role in the landmark Peter Ellis case, which recognized the posthumous continuation of legal proceedings and the integration of tikanga within common law.
In addition to her legal practice, Coates has been involved in academia as a lecturer at the University of Auckland, where she taught courses on the Treaty of Waitangi, jurisprudence, and legal ethics.
She is also active in various legal and educational councils, including the New Zealand Council of Legal Education and the New Zealand Council of Law Reporting.
Her work extends beyond New Zealand, having been involved in international human rights efforts, such as volunteering at the Standing Rock protest in North Dakota.
Throughout her career, Coates has been a strong advocate for the preservation of Māori culture and language, and she continues to push for reforms that honor New Zealand’s indigenous heritage.
