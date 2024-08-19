The ‘Johnny Depp’ Effect of Reputation Management
Ben Thomson, Senior legal contributor
Camille Vasquez, who rose to fame with her defense of Johnny Depp in his case against Amber Heard, has moved firms in a move that reflects the growing importance of reputation management in litigation.
The Johnny Depp case was something of a high point in the media-mad world where defamation and reputation management are becoming more significant every day. And Camille Vasquez has become a central legal figure in that growing legal landscape.
Vasquez and four other attorneys have joined Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP’s Business Trial practice group. The move is a notable one in the area of defamation and brand reputation.
Vasquez, along with Leo Presiado, Andrew C. Crawford, Jessica N. Meyers, and Samuel A. Moniz, previously partners at Brown Rudnick, have made the move to Sheppard Mullin.
The team’s move is particularly noteworthy given their recent success in securing over $10 million in compensatory damages for Depp in his suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Vasquez’s career trajectory moved rapidly since the Depp-Heard verdict, being made partner at Brown Rudnick in 2022, less than a week after the Depp-Heard verdict.
William Baldiga, Brown Rudnick’s chairman, had praised Vasquez’s performance during the trial as proof of her readiness for partnership.
At Sheppard Mullin, the team will primarily operate from the Orange County, California office, with Crawford based in Washington, D.C.
Their arrival is expected to significantly bolster the firm’s litigation capabilities, particularly in the areas of brand reputation management and defamation.
Luca Salvi, chair of Sheppard Mullin, emphasized the strategic importance of this acquisition in a media statement from the firm.
“The combination of their brand reputation practice with our renowned entertainment, private wealth and fiduciary litigation practices will be a blockbuster for their clients and ours.”
The Growth of Reputation Management
This sentiment reflects the growing importance of reputation management in today’s media-saturated environment.
The team’s current caseload includes several high-profile matters.
They are representing the producers of the musical film “The Deb” in a defamation suit against actress Rebel Wilson in Los Angeles Superior Court as well as handling three separate litigations for singer Gloria Trevi related to abuse allegations from which she was acquitted in Mexico in 2004.
Another notable case involves defending composer Danny Elfman in a defamation suit brought by composer Nomi Abadi, stemming from Elfman’s comments to Rolling Stone regarding a settlement with Abadi over sexual harassment allegations.
Vasquez cited Sheppard Mullin’s global footprint, full-service platform, and collaborative culture as key factors in the team’s decision to join the firm. This move aligns with the trend of specialized legal teams seeking broader platforms to expand their practice and client base.
The Vasquez move underscores the increasing value placed on expertise in brand reputation and defamation litigation. As social media and digital platforms continue to shape public discourse, the demand for skilled practitioners in this area is likely to grow.
Los Angeles-based Sheppard Mullin, which reported over $1.1 billion in gross revenue for 2023 and distributed more than $2.3 million to each equity partner, stands to benefit significantly from this high-profile addition to its ranks. The move also highlights the competitive nature of law firm recruitment, especially for teams with proven track records in high-stakes litigation.
Read More –