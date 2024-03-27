Linklaters announces 27 new partners and 49 counsel

Linklaters Comiskey

Linklaters has elected 27 new partners and promoted 49 lawyers to counsel across its global platform, with effect from 1 May 2024.

The new partner cohort includes:

  • Divisions: Corporate (16), Finance (8), Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations (2), and Client Solutions & AI (1)
  • Practices: Antitrust & Foreign Investment (4), Banking (2), Capital Markets (2), Employment & Incentives (1), Energy & Infrastructure (3), Investment Funds (1), Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations (2), Mainstream Corporate (8), Tax (2), TMT/IP (1), and Client Solutions & AI (1)
  • Regions: Asia (2), Europe (10), UK (14) and US (1)

The firm has again met its annual 40% target for female partners elections and its 15% target for under-represented minority ethnic partners in partner elections annually (UK & US).

The new counsel promotions span 14 countries across Asia, Europe and North America, and are drawn from 11 practice areas across the firm. In addition, there is also one promotion to counsel in Zhao Sheng Law Firm, Linklaters’ joint operation firm in China. This promotion also takes effect from 1 May 2024.

Aedamar Comiskey

Very inspired by the exceptional and diverse talent we have across our firm. Huge congratulations to our newly promoted partners and counsel. They are all outstanding in what they do and how they do it – terrific team players who always go the extra mile to deliver the best outcomes for our clients and our people. This is a key milestone in their careers, and we look forward to seeing them achieve great things.

Aedamar Comiskey
Senior Partner and Chair

The newly promoted partners are:

PartnerPracticeOffice
David-Julien dos Santos GoncalvesAntitrust & Foreign InvestmentDüsseldorf                 
John EichlinAntitrust & Foreign InvestmentNew York
Ina Lunneryd Antitrust & Foreign InvestmentBrussels
Lodewick Prompers Antitrust & Foreign Investment Brussels 
Max KrasnerBanking London 
Dan PeachBanking  London
Leanne Banfield Capital Markets London
Vera Ferreira de Lima Capital Markets Lisbon
Shilpa Bhandarkar Client Solutions & AILondon 
Nele Van Kerrebroeck Employment & IncentivesBrussels
Samuel Bordeleau Energy & Infrastructure Paris
Subir Rajadhyaksha Energy & Infrastructure London
Xylia Sim Energy & Infrastructure Singapore 
Benjamin Jennings Investment Funds London 
Eléonore Hannezo Litigation, Arbitration & InvestigationsParis 
David Thomas Litigation, Arbitration & InvestigationsLondon 
Julien Bourmaud-Danto Mainstream Corporate Paris 
Rupert Cheyne Mainstream Corporate London 
Katharine Collard Mainstream Corporate London  
Alistair Fraser Mainstream Corporate London  
Catherine Kremer Mainstream Corporate Luxembourg
Namrata Shah Mainstream Corporate London 
Emma Simpson Mainstream Corporate London 
Ben Suen Mainstream Corporate London 
Julian Böhmer Tax Düsseldorf 
Alexei Franks Tax London 
Alaister Johnson TMT/IP Singapore

The newly promoted counsel are:

CounselPracticeOffice
Bram Bulter Banking/Energy & Infrastructure Amsterdam 
Laurens CoolsBankingBrussels
Joanna GawlickaBankingWarsaw
Javier Hernandez BankingMadrid
Julia MatthewsBankingLondon
Alice NolanBankingBrussels/London
Marc NoldusBanking Amsterdam 
Isabelle-Carmen Weis Banking Frankfurt
Victoria Wright Banking London
Thomas Capon Capital Markets London
Andrew Chaplin Capital Markets  London
Su Ern Lee Capital Markets/BankingHong Kong SAR
Edmund Leung Capital Markets  London
Sergey Shiposha Capital Markets  Dubai 
Sarah Willis Capital Markets  London 
Alice Klein Employment & IncentivesParis 
Chaiyee OhEmployment & IncentivesSingapore 
Leila Amos Energy & Infrastructure Dubai 
Harith Canna Energy & Infrastructure London 
Jakub Dąbrowski Energy & Infrastructure Warsaw 
Mamoru Ikeda  Energy & Infrastructure Tokyo 
Daniel Senger Energy & Infrastructure  Tokyo 
James Morris  Financial RegulationLondon 
Olof Echt Investment Funds London 
Victor Louvet Investment Funds Luxembourg 
Kathrin Bauwens Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations Frankfurt 
Rebecca Burton Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations  London 
Guillaume Croisant Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations  Brussels 
Cyril Falhun Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations  Paris 
Nicole Jerry Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations  New York
Jemma Purslow Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations  London 
Sean Solomon Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations  Washington, D.C. 
Julie Bailly Mainstream Corporate Paris 
Aileen Buchanan Mainstream Corporate London 
Annie Chung  Mainstream Corporate  Hong Kong SAR  
Marco HuchzermeierMainstream Corporate Düsseldorf 
Alina KaufmannMainstream Corporate Düsseldorf 
Faysal Lassas Mainstream Corporate  Abu Dhabi 
Christina Mao Mainstream Corporate  Hong Kong SAR 
Claire Neil  Mainstream Corporate  Dubai 
Francesco Eugenio PaselloMainstream Corporate Milan 
Louis PradesMainstream Corporate Paris 
Elena Rodriguez Mainstream Corporate Madrid
Grace Wong Mainstream Corporate Singapore 
Paolo Bertolini Public Law Milan 
Jorge Toral Public Law/Energy & Infrastructure Madrid 
Vasudha Anil Kumar Tax New York 
Heike GlaserTax Munich 
Jennifer Heley TMT/IP London 

Zhao Sheng Law Firm, Linklaters’ joint operation firm in China, has also promoted Amy Ding to counsel in its Shanghai Corporate team, effective 1 May 2024.

