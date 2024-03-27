Linklaters has elected 27 new partners and promoted 49 lawyers to counsel across its global platform, with effect from 1 May 2024.
The new partner cohort includes:
- Divisions: Corporate (16), Finance (8), Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations (2), and Client Solutions & AI (1)
- Practices: Antitrust & Foreign Investment (4), Banking (2), Capital Markets (2), Employment & Incentives (1), Energy & Infrastructure (3), Investment Funds (1), Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations (2), Mainstream Corporate (8), Tax (2), TMT/IP (1), and Client Solutions & AI (1)
- Regions: Asia (2), Europe (10), UK (14) and US (1)
The firm has again met its annual 40% target for female partners elections and its 15% target for under-represented minority ethnic partners in partner elections annually (UK & US).
The new counsel promotions span 14 countries across Asia, Europe and North America, and are drawn from 11 practice areas across the firm. In addition, there is also one promotion to counsel in Zhao Sheng Law Firm, Linklaters’ joint operation firm in China. This promotion also takes effect from 1 May 2024.
Very inspired by the exceptional and diverse talent we have across our firm. Huge congratulations to our newly promoted partners and counsel. They are all outstanding in what they do and how they do it – terrific team players who always go the extra mile to deliver the best outcomes for our clients and our people. This is a key milestone in their careers, and we look forward to seeing them achieve great things.
Aedamar Comiskey
Senior Partner and Chair
The newly promoted partners are:
|Partner
|Practice
|Office
|David-Julien dos Santos Goncalves
|Antitrust & Foreign Investment
|Düsseldorf
|John Eichlin
|Antitrust & Foreign Investment
|New York
|Ina Lunneryd
|Antitrust & Foreign Investment
|Brussels
|Lodewick Prompers
|Antitrust & Foreign Investment
|Brussels
|Max Krasner
|Banking
|London
|Dan Peach
|Banking
|London
|Leanne Banfield
|Capital Markets
|London
|Vera Ferreira de Lima
|Capital Markets
|Lisbon
|Shilpa Bhandarkar
|Client Solutions & AI
|London
|Nele Van Kerrebroeck
|Employment & Incentives
|Brussels
|Samuel Bordeleau
|Energy & Infrastructure
|Paris
|Subir Rajadhyaksha
|Energy & Infrastructure
|London
|Xylia Sim
|Energy & Infrastructure
|Singapore
|Benjamin Jennings
|Investment Funds
|London
|Eléonore Hannezo
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|Paris
|David Thomas
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|London
|Julien Bourmaud-Danto
|Mainstream Corporate
|Paris
|Rupert Cheyne
|Mainstream Corporate
|London
|Katharine Collard
|Mainstream Corporate
|London
|Alistair Fraser
|Mainstream Corporate
|London
|Catherine Kremer
|Mainstream Corporate
|Luxembourg
|Namrata Shah
|Mainstream Corporate
|London
|Emma Simpson
|Mainstream Corporate
|London
|Ben Suen
|Mainstream Corporate
|London
|Julian Böhmer
|Tax
|Düsseldorf
|Alexei Franks
|Tax
|London
|Alaister Johnson
|TMT/IP
|Singapore
The newly promoted counsel are:
|Counsel
|Practice
|Office
|Bram Bulter
|Banking/Energy & Infrastructure
|Amsterdam
|Laurens Cools
|Banking
|Brussels
|Joanna Gawlicka
|Banking
|Warsaw
|Javier Hernandez
|Banking
|Madrid
|Julia Matthews
|Banking
|London
|Alice Nolan
|Banking
|Brussels/London
|Marc Noldus
|Banking
|Amsterdam
|Isabelle-Carmen Weis
|Banking
|Frankfurt
|Victoria Wright
|Banking
|London
|Thomas Capon
|Capital Markets
|London
|Andrew Chaplin
|Capital Markets
|London
|Su Ern Lee
|Capital Markets/Banking
|Hong Kong SAR
|Edmund Leung
|Capital Markets
|London
|Sergey Shiposha
|Capital Markets
|Dubai
|Sarah Willis
|Capital Markets
|London
|Alice Klein
|Employment & Incentives
|Paris
|Chaiyee Oh
|Employment & Incentives
|Singapore
|Leila Amos
|Energy & Infrastructure
|Dubai
|Harith Canna
|Energy & Infrastructure
|London
|Jakub Dąbrowski
|Energy & Infrastructure
|Warsaw
|Mamoru Ikeda
|Energy & Infrastructure
|Tokyo
|Daniel Senger
|Energy & Infrastructure
|Tokyo
|James Morris
|Financial Regulation
|London
|Olof Echt
|Investment Funds
|London
|Victor Louvet
|Investment Funds
|Luxembourg
|Kathrin Bauwens
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|Frankfurt
|Rebecca Burton
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|London
|Guillaume Croisant
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|Brussels
|Cyril Falhun
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|Paris
|Nicole Jerry
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|New York
|Jemma Purslow
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|London
|Sean Solomon
|Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations
|Washington, D.C.
|Julie Bailly
|Mainstream Corporate
|Paris
|Aileen Buchanan
|Mainstream Corporate
|London
|Annie Chung
|Mainstream Corporate
|Hong Kong SAR
|Marco Huchzermeier
|Mainstream Corporate
|Düsseldorf
|Alina Kaufmann
|Mainstream Corporate
|Düsseldorf
|Faysal Lassas
|Mainstream Corporate
|Abu Dhabi
|Christina Mao
|Mainstream Corporate
|Hong Kong SAR
|Claire Neil
|Mainstream Corporate
|Dubai
|Francesco Eugenio Pasello
|Mainstream Corporate
|Milan
|Louis Prades
|Mainstream Corporate
|Paris
|Elena Rodriguez
|Mainstream Corporate
|Madrid
|Grace Wong
|Mainstream Corporate
|Singapore
|Paolo Bertolini
|Public Law
|Milan
|Jorge Toral
|Public Law/Energy & Infrastructure
|Madrid
|Vasudha Anil Kumar
|Tax
|New York
|Heike Glaser
|Tax
|Munich
|Jennifer Heley
|TMT/IP
|London
Zhao Sheng Law Firm, Linklaters’ joint operation firm in China, has also promoted Amy Ding to counsel in its Shanghai Corporate team, effective 1 May 2024.