NZ Law – Bar Association concerned about physical attacks on lawyers in court premises

6 September 2024 

The New Zealand Bar Association | Ngā Ahorangi Motuhake o te Ture is very concerned to hear of yet another serious assault on a lawyer, this time at the Auckland District Court. It is unacceptable  that lawyers doing their job are being attacked. Bar Association President Maria Dew KC says, “This  cannot be permitted to continue. Lawyers need to be safe when doing their work and particularly  while they are at court for clients.” 

The day-to-day work of lawyers at District Courts throughout the country is pressured, and stressful.  The working conditions are difficult. Despite that, lawyers work hard for clients every day. They  should not have to risk their own safety as well. 

Rachael Reed KC, co-Chair of the Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee, says that anecdotally  these attacks are increasing, and they need to be stopped. It will take action and work with others to  

change this worrying dynamic. 

The Bar Association has contacted and is supporting the attacked lawyer, who has given many years’  service to the justice system. 

Maria Dew KC,  

President 

New Zealand Bar Association | Ngā Ahorangi Motuhake o te Ture 

E: president@nzbar.org.nz 

T: 027 275 9442 

The Bar Association represents independent barristers who advocate for clients in the courts and  tribunals across Aotearoa New Zealand. www.nzbar.org.nz

