Top Paying Law Firms of 2024: Salaries and Industry Insights

The Top Paying Law Firms
In 2024, law firms continue to offer lucrative compensation packages in the US, UK and elsewhere, with commercial law firms, particularly those specializing in Mergers & Acquisitions, private equity and other deal-making law firms leading the pack in terms of revenue and lawyer salaries.
We have reported the Vault law pay rankings here, but these pay list details are a compilation of the pay rates which, you will notice, show remarkable similarity given the intense competitiveness of the firms to match one another with their pay deals.
Key Insights:
- Compensation Variations: While top law firms offer competitive salaries, there are notable differences. Some firms maintain consistent pay across all U.S. offices, while others adjust compensation based on local markets.
- The Magic Circle: The UK’s top 5 law firms, known as ‘The Magic Circle’, include Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Freshfields, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May. These firms typically hire around 100 trainees annually.
- U.S. Firms Dominate: U.S. law firms generally offer higher salaries compared to their UK counterparts. For instance, Kirkland & Ellis provides newly qualified lawyers with an annual salary of $225,000.
- Top U.S. Firms by Revenue: The leading U.S. law firms by revenue are Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, DLA Piper, Baker McKenzie, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
Salary Chart for Top Law Firms in 2024
Here’s a comprehensive list of top law firms and their salary offerings for first and second-year associates:
|Firm
|1st Year Salary
|2nd Year Salary
|Adam Leitman Bailey
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Akin
|$225,000
|$235,000
|A&O Shearman
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Alston & Bird
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Arnold & Porter
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Ashurst
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Axinn
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Baker Botts
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Bracewell
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Brown Rudnick
|$215,000
|$225,000
|Cadwalader
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Cahill
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Choate
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Cleary Gottlieb
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Clifford Chance
|$225,000
|$225,000
|Cooley
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Covington & Burling
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Cozen O’Connor
|$170,000-$205,000
|Undisclosed
|Cravath
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Davis Polk & Wardwell
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Debevoise & Plimpton
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Dechert
|$225,000
|$235,000
|DLA Piper
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Duane Morris
|$190,000-$210,000
|Undisclosed
|Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath
|$160,000-$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Finnegan
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Fish & Richardson
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Foley & Lardner
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Foley Hoag
|$215,000
|$225,000
|Fox Rothschild
|$140,000-$190,000
|Undisclosed
|Freshfields
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Fried, Frank
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Gibson, Dunn
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Goodwin
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Goulston & Storrs
|$215,000
|Undisclosed
|Greenberg Glusker
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Greenberg Traurig
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Gunderson
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Haynes and Boone
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Hogan Lovells US
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Holland & Knight
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Holwell Shuster
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Hunton Andrews Kurth
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Irell & Manella
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Jackson Walker
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Jenner & Block
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Jones Day
|$225,000
|Undisclosed
|K&L Gates
|$200,000
|Undisclosed
|Kasowitz
|$215,000
|$225,000
|Katten
|$225,000
|$235,000
|King & Spalding
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Kirkland & Ellis
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Kramer Levin
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Latham & Watkins
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Linklaters
|$225,000
|$225,000
|Mayer Brown
|$225,000
|$235,000
|McDermott
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Milbank
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Mintz
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Morrison & Foerster
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Munger, Tolles & Olson
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Nelson Mullins
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|$190,000-$225,000
|Undisclosed
|O’Melveny
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Orrick
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Patterson Belknap
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Paul Hastings
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Paul, Weiss
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Perkins Coie
|$155,000-$225,000
|$160,000-$235,000
|Pillsbury
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Polsinelli
|$210,000-$225,000
|Undisclosed
|Proskauer Rose
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Reed Smith
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Richards, Layton & Finger
|$190,000
|Undisclosed
|Ropes & Gray
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Schulte Roth & Zabel
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Seward & Kissel
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Seyfarth Shaw
|$210,000
|$220,000
|Sheppard, Mullin
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Sidley Austin
|$225,000
|$225,000
|Simpson Thacher
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Skadden
|$215,000
|Undisclosed
|Sterne, Kessler
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Sullivan & Cromwell
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Vedder Price
|$225,000
|$230,000-$235,000
|Venable
|$205,000
|$215,000
|Vinson & Elkins
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Weil
|$225,000
|$235,000
|White & Case
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Wiley Rein
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Willkie Farr
|$225,000
|$235,000
|WilmerHale
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Wilson Sonsini
|$225,000
|$235,000
|Winston & Strawn
|$225,000
|$235,000
Note: This data is based on information available as of September 2024. Salaries may vary based on location and individual circumstances.