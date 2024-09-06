Top Paying Law Firms of 2024: Salaries and Industry Insights

The Top Paying Law Firms

In 2024, law firms continue to offer lucrative compensation packages in the US, UK and elsewhere, with commercial law firms, particularly those specializing in Mergers & Acquisitions, private equity and other deal-making law firms leading the pack in terms of revenue and lawyer salaries.

We have reported the Vault law pay rankings here, but these pay list details are a compilation of the pay rates which, you will notice, show remarkable similarity given the intense competitiveness of the firms to match one another with their pay deals.

Key Insights:

  1. Compensation Variations: While top law firms offer competitive salaries, there are notable differences. Some firms maintain consistent pay across all U.S. offices, while others adjust compensation based on local markets.
  2. The Magic Circle: The UK’s top 5 law firms, known as ‘The Magic Circle’, include Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Freshfields, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May. These firms typically hire around 100 trainees annually.
  3. U.S. Firms Dominate: U.S. law firms generally offer higher salaries compared to their UK counterparts. For instance, Kirkland & Ellis provides newly qualified lawyers with an annual salary of $225,000.
  4. Top U.S. Firms by Revenue: The leading U.S. law firms by revenue are Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, DLA Piper, Baker McKenzie, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Salary Chart for Top Law Firms in 2024

Here’s a comprehensive list of top law firms and their salary offerings for first and second-year associates:

Firm1st Year Salary2nd Year Salary
Adam Leitman BaileyUndisclosedUndisclosed
Akin$225,000$235,000
A&O Shearman$225,000$235,000
Alston & Bird$225,000Undisclosed
Arnold & Porter$225,000$235,000
Ashurst$225,000$235,000
Axinn$225,000$235,000
Baker Botts$225,000$235,000
Bracewell$225,000$235,000
Brown Rudnick$215,000$225,000
Cadwalader$225,000$235,000
Cahill$225,000$235,000
Choate$225,000$235,000
Cleary Gottlieb$225,000$235,000
Clifford Chance$225,000$225,000
Cooley$225,000$235,000
Covington & Burling$225,000$235,000
Cozen O’Connor$170,000-$205,000Undisclosed
Cravath$225,000$235,000
Davis Polk & Wardwell$225,000$235,000
Debevoise & Plimpton$225,000$235,000
Dechert$225,000$235,000
DLA Piper$225,000$235,000
Duane Morris$190,000-$210,000Undisclosed
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath$160,000-$225,000Undisclosed
Finnegan$225,000$235,000
Fish & Richardson$225,000Undisclosed
Foley & Lardner$225,000Undisclosed
Foley Hoag$215,000$225,000
Fox Rothschild$140,000-$190,000Undisclosed
Freshfields$225,000$235,000
Fried, Frank$225,000$235,000
Gibson, Dunn$225,000Undisclosed
Goodwin$225,000$235,000
Goulston & Storrs$215,000Undisclosed
Greenberg GluskerUndisclosedUndisclosed
Greenberg TraurigUndisclosedUndisclosed
Gunderson$225,000$235,000
Haynes and BooneUndisclosedUndisclosed
Herbert Smith Freehills$225,000$235,000
Hogan Lovells US$225,000$235,000
Holland & Knight$225,000$235,000
Holwell Shuster$225,000$235,000
Hunton Andrews Kurth$225,000Undisclosed
Irell & Manella$225,000$235,000
Jackson Walker$225,000Undisclosed
Jenner & Block$225,000Undisclosed
Jones Day$225,000Undisclosed
K&L Gates$200,000Undisclosed
Kasowitz$215,000$225,000
Katten$225,000$235,000
King & Spalding$225,000$235,000
Kirkland & Ellis$225,000$235,000
Kramer Levin$225,000$235,000
Latham & Watkins$225,000$235,000
Linklaters$225,000$225,000
Mayer Brown$225,000$235,000
McDermott$225,000$235,000
Milbank$225,000$235,000
Mintz$225,000$235,000
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius$225,000$235,000
Morrison & Foerster$225,000$235,000
Munger, Tolles & Olson$225,000$235,000
Nelson MullinsUndisclosedUndisclosed
Norton Rose Fulbright$190,000-$225,000Undisclosed
O’Melveny$225,000$235,000
Orrick$225,000$235,000
Patterson Belknap$225,000$235,000
Paul Hastings$225,000$235,000
Paul, Weiss$225,000$235,000
Perkins Coie$155,000-$225,000$160,000-$235,000
Pillsbury$225,000$235,000
Polsinelli$210,000-$225,000Undisclosed
Proskauer Rose$225,000$235,000
Reed SmithUndisclosedUndisclosed
Richards, Layton & Finger$190,000Undisclosed
Ropes & Gray$225,000$235,000
Schulte Roth & Zabel$225,000$235,000
Seward & Kissel$225,000$235,000
Seyfarth Shaw$210,000$220,000
Sheppard, Mullin$225,000$235,000
Sidley Austin$225,000$225,000
Simpson Thacher$225,000$235,000
Skadden$215,000Undisclosed
Sterne, Kessler$225,000$235,000
Sullivan & Cromwell$225,000$235,000
Vedder Price$225,000$230,000-$235,000
Venable$205,000$215,000
Vinson & Elkins$225,000$235,000
Weil$225,000$235,000
White & Case$225,000$235,000
Wiley Rein$225,000$235,000
Willkie Farr$225,000$235,000
WilmerHale$225,000$235,000
Wilson Sonsini$225,000$235,000
Winston & Strawn$225,000$235,000

Note: This data is based on information available as of September 2024. Salaries may vary based on location and individual circumstances.

