f you thought class action was a contact sport, wait until you hear what’s been happening at Pogust Goodhead. The London-based litigation shop that made its name (and burned through a fair bit of investor cash) chasing down corporate behemoths is now facing a drama worthy of its own mini-series.
Pogust Goodhead burst onto the scene with a business model that could make even the most jaded litigation funder’s eyes water.
However there has been trouble brewing and, as The Times reported this week, the law firm's own auditors have questioned whether the firm can continue as a going concern. Read More . .
Already subscribed? Log in
7 thoughts on “Pogust Goodhead’s High-Stakes Hangover”
Has anyone thought how the BHP judgement might ripple through other law firms looking to tackle big corps? Strikes me as possibly setting a pretty groundbreaking precedent. Thoughts?
Absolutely, Ella_R. If Pogust Goodhead can make significant headway here, it might embolden other firms too. It’s about time these corporations faced more scrutiny.
But will it really change anything? Big companies have deep pockets to fight these battles for years. I doubt one case can make such a big difference.
Doesn’t the intensity of layoffs highlight a broader systemic issue within entities like Pogust Goodhead? Big bets might pay off, but at what cost to their workforce? It seems like a high-risk high-reward scenario that not everyone is winning.
Great, as if we needed another way for law firms to make headlines. What’s next? Betting on the weather? At least it might distract them from billing by the minute.
Interesting to see how financial strategies like those mentioned influence both the legal and corporate worlds. It’s a fine line between innovation and recklessness.
Hey Ben Thomson, intrigued by your take on the BHP judgment. It really paints a picture of what’s at stake for both the corporate world and legal practices. Could this be a turning point for how environmental lawsuits are approached?