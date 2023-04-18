Ted Lasso’s Top 7 Tips for Succeeding in Your Career

Law firms take different approaches to in-office policies about in-office work Leave a Comment / BigLaw Pay, Power Firms / By [email protected] Law firms are becoming more strict with their policies regarding in-office work. According to AbovetheLaw Davis Polk has notified its associates that they must adhere to the mandatory in-office policy on Tuesdays and Thursdays if they want to receive their bonuses. Sidley Austin has […]

4 Principals That Can Help Lawyers With The 4 Day Work Week Lawyer and legal consultant Emma Haywood, who produces the ‘4 Day Lawyer’ as a monthly newsletter, wrote recently for the NZ Law Gazette about the move towards the 4 day work week for lawyers. Last year, a bunch of companies in the UK tried it out and found that they didn’t lose any money using […]

New Zealand Law Salary Levels - Who Earns Most? Salaries for New Zealand lawyers salary survey conducted by recruitment firm Nicholas Scott shows a slightly higher pay scale for Wellington lawyers over Auckland, with higher minimum levels at the commencement stages, although law firm equity partners shown in the survey have substantially higher annual earnings for Auckland partners compared to their capital counterparts ($285,000+ […]

Land The Job You Want Using the 'Rule of 5' This guy provides the 'Rule of 5' for you to apply to get the job offers that let you actually choose the job you want. Austin Belcak runs a million-strong network called 'Cultivated Culture' and provides advice on landing the job you really want (as distinct from the one you have presently). And the 'Rule […]