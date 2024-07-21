The Growing, Virtual, All-Women Chambers Announce Three New Entrants

The Wellington-based virtual barrister chambers Kate Sheppard Chambers has announced the arrival of three more members.
The Chambers’ media statement is below –
Kate Sheppard Chambers has recently announced the arrival of Ella Tait, Marianne Mackintosh, and Sarah Ongley.
Ella Tait practises primarily in employment relations, human rights, and privacy law. She has particular experience working in sensitive subject areas including discrimination, sexual harassment, and non-recent abuse. Ella has approval from the New Zealand Law Society to accept direct instructions from clients and, as a lead legal aid provider, she accepts legal aid instructions for employment, professional discipline, and human rights cases. Ella also serves as a panel member of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Taraipiunara Mana Tangata.
Marianne Mackintosh has over twenty years’ experience in environmental law and policy. She provides a wide range of advice to clients regarding resource consent applications, plan reviews, plan changes, and designations. This includes providing legal opinions, strategic advice, and advocacy for clients at hearings before regulatory authorities and in the Environment Court. She is also available to represent clients on appeal from the Environment Court.
Sarah Ongley has considerable advocacy experience over three decades, including in significant precedential cases in the areas of landscape identification, biodiversity, marine planning, coastal processes and freshwater. Experienced in district matters such as urban development, subdivisions, amenity, designations and enforcement, Sarah acts for private clients, community groups, NGOs, central and local government. Her unique experience in freshwater matters has led to fruitful relationships with iwi and hapū clients.