All-Women Chambers Take On Two More Barristers

Wellington-based barrister chambers Kate Sheppard Chambers have recruited two more barristers to the fold, former Crown prosecutor Fiona Cleary (pictured) and Nelson-based barrister Samantha Allen.
The virtual chambers, set up by former Crown Law lawyer Charlotte Griffin with the intention of aligning with womens’ values by giving them the best of both career and personal lives. The Kate Sheppard name, Charlotte Griffin says, has a message of advancement of women “so they can be all they want to be.”
The Chambers now has 27 barristers.
Fiona Cleary began her legal career at Russell McVeagh in Wellington as a civil litigator before working at the Crown Solicitor’s Office in Hawkes Bay and Gisborne and at the Crown Law Office. In 2020 she became a Principal at the Office of the Crown Solicitor in Wellington before joining the independent Bar in 2023.
Samantha Allen specialises in family legal aid work and has worked at Oranga Tamariki and as a Police Prosecutor. Before joining the independent Bar in 2023, she was Acting District Prosecution Manager for Tasman Police Prosecution Service and was a Finalist in the ILANZ Young In-House Lawyer of the Year Award in 2022.