The Rock ‘n Roll Judge Moves On

From Mick Jagger to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner
After spending 50 years in court, the lively and music-loving Judge David Ruth, often referred to as Nelson’s “rock ‘n roll judge,” is bidding farewell to the city to return to his roots in Christchurch.
A report from Tracy Neal in the NZ Herald recounted the Judge’s move and his reputation as someone known for his candid demeanor and occasional bursts of humor, Judge Ruth has left an indelible mark on the Nelson legal scene, notwithstanding a publicized rebuke of an anti-vax drink driver who the Judge said had ‘nutcase views’.
The comment was referred to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner and Chief District Court Judge but was largely seen as a storm in a petrie dish and was more reflective of the Judge’s no-nonsense approach to dispensing justice in his court.
But after 50 years in court the Lyttelton-born and raised 74-year-old is moving from his adopted hometown of Nelson back to Canterbury.
Crown prosecutor in Nelson, Jackson Webber, described Judge Ruth as pragmatic. “You do always know where you stand with him.”
Long-time defence lawyer Michael Vesty described him as a “very clear communicator who doesn’t suffer fools”
Despite occasional controversies Judge Ruth’s colleagues describe him as pragmatic and a clear communicator who doesn’t tolerate foolishness. Behind his tough exterior, there lies a softer side, particularly evident in his emotional recounting of his son Christopher’s tragic death.
His son’s passing spurred the Ruth family to create the Chris Ruth Centre, providing support for individuals with complex needs in Canterbury.
Judge Ruth’s commitment to his family and community extends beyond the courtroom, demonstrating his compassion and dedication to helping others, Tracy Neal writes.
He will work as a Judge for a further year in Christchurch before retiring.
Beyond his legal career, Judge Ruth finds solace in music, reflecting on the path not taken as a musician. Despite his impending retirement from the bench, Judge Ruth remains uncertain about his future endeavors but draws inspiration from icons like Mick Jagger, hinting that retirement won’t keep him from enjoying life to the fullest.