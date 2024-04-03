Forbes List of Top 10 SEO Services – But Do They Handle Law Firms?

Forbes’ Top 10 SEO Services List
Tom Borman, LawFuel’s law marketing and editorial contributor
Forbes are known for their lists so when Forbes Advisor listed the top search engine optimization (SEO) law firms in the United States, we checked the Forbes’ Top 10 SEO services list to see if the same SEO services also helped law firms.
We checked the Forbes SEO service provider list to check whether their recommended SEO agencies handled law firm marketing, but also whether they specialized in that area.
The Forbes Top 10 SEO list do provide legal services too, all of them promising a variety of benefits and incentives for law firms to use their customized legal marketing services and clearly with a breadth of SEO expertise that encompasses law firm marketing requirements.
We note too that the Forbes list was updated in March 2024. And we also wrote about law firm SEO services recently, pointing out some of the key criteria required for law firm SEO.
In the competitive landscape of the legal industry, having a strong online presence is paramount. Search engine optimization (SEO) services play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of law firms and attracting potential clients. To help you navigate through the myriad of options available, Forbes Advisor has evaluated over 100 agencies and identified the top 10 SEO services tailored for law firms.
1. SmartSites
Law firm SEO? Yes, another SEO company that has long experience handling law firm marketing with strong recommendations. See details here.
- Location: Paramus, NJ
- Founded: 2011
- Why It’s the Best: SmartSites offers comprehensive SEO solutions customized to meet the unique needs of law firms. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, SmartSites stands out as the top choice for law firms seeking to enhance their online presence.
2. Victorious
Law Firm SEO? Yes, another agency with considerable experience handling the full range of law firm marketing requirements. See details here.
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Founded: 2012
- Why It’s the Best: Victorious specializes in providing SEO services for new websites, helping them gain traction in search engine rankings. With a focus on innovative strategies and cutting-edge techniques, Victorious is ideal for law firms looking to establish a strong digital footprint from the outset.
3. WebFX
Law Firm SEO? Yes. The firm puts some emphasis upon their work with law firms. See the details here.
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Founded: 1995
- Forbes’ View – Why It’s the Best: WebFX offers affordable monthly SEO plans designed to suit the budgetary constraints of law firms. With transparent pricing and a commitment to delivering tangible results, WebFX is a trusted partner for law firms seeking cost-effective SEO solutions.
4. OuterBox
Law Firm SEO? Yes. The firm says its 20 years’ experience with law firm SEO at all levels makes it a pre-eminent law firm SEO services specialist. See the details here.
- Location: Akron, OH
- Founded: 2004
- Why It’s the Best: OuterBox specializes in e-commerce SEO, providing tailored strategies to optimize online stores for maximum visibility and profitability. With a focus on driving organic traffic and increasing sales conversions, OuterBox is the go-to choice for law firms with e-commerce platforms.
5. SEO Brand
Law Firm SEO? Yes. the firm is another 20+ year SEO veteran that boasts awards and work with multiple organizations and professional firms, including attorneys
- Locations: Boca Raton, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Hollywood
- Founded: 2006
- Why It’s the Best: SEO Brand excels in brand building through SEO, helping law firms enhance their brand visibility and authority in the digital space. With a multi-faceted approach and a team of seasoned experts, SEO Brand empowers law firms to establish a strong and recognizable brand presence online.
6. Funnel Boost Media
Law Firm SEO? Yes, Funnel Boost is one of the SEO firms that highlights its work for the legal industry. See the details here.
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Founded: 2012
- Why It’s the Best: Funnel Boost Media specializes in local SEO, enabling law firms to dominate their local markets and attract clients within their geographical vicinity. With targeted strategies and localized tactics, Funnel Boost Media helps law firms strengthen their community presence and drive local leads.
7. HigherVisibility
Law Firm SEO? Yes, and another agency that highlights its work for law firms with a focus upon their specialized legal SEO (and PPC) services. See more details here.
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Founded: 2009
- Why It’s the Best: HigherVisibility offers full-service SEO and search engine marketing (SEM) solutions, providing comprehensive strategies to maximize online visibility and drive business growth. With a focus on holistic optimization techniques, HigherVisibility is a trusted partner for law firms seeking integrated digital marketing solutions.
8. Intero Digital
Law Firm SEO: Yes, the business is extensive and they handle a very wide variety of SEO work. See details here
- Location: San Diego
- Founded: 2004
- Why It’s the Best: Intero Digital specializes in catering to the unique needs of large organizations, offering customized SEO strategies to align with their extensive requirements and objectives. With a wealth of experience and expertise, Intero Digital delivers tailored solutions to help large law firms achieve their digital marketing goals.
9. Incrementors
Law Firm SEO? Yes, the firm has a strong presence among the legal marketers, specializing in particular upon family law and personal injury law marketing. See details here.
- Location: Marlton, NJ
- Founded: 2012
- Forbes say: Why It’s the Best: Incrementors stands out for its exceptional customer service, providing personalized support and guidance to law firms throughout their SEO journey. With a focus on building long-term relationships and delivering measurable results, Incrementors is a trusted ally for law firms seeking reliable SEO services.
10. Fannit
Law Firm SEO? Yes, although Fannit has a strong base in a variety of trade and business services it also promises to increase qualified leads for lawyers and provides guarantees to do so. See details here.
- Location: Everett, WA
- Founded: 2010
- Forbes Say: Why It’s the Best: Fannit specializes in SEO content writing services, crafting compelling and optimized content to engage audiences and enhance search engine rankings. With a team of skilled writers and SEO experts, Fannit helps law firms create impactful content that drives traffic and generates leads.
When selecting an SEO service provider for any law firm you need to take care to consider all the factors that will be important including expertise, track record, and alignment with your firm’s goals.
The Forbes list of SEO companies in prepared without recourse to money-related commissions as the website keeps the two separated, thus adding to the value of their editorial efforts.
Choosing a good agency is certainly a key concern and we note too that there are some agencies that specialize only in law firm SEO work – LegalSeoFirm being one example – but do you checking carefully.
SEO professionals can certainly do a lot of the heavy lifting to boost search engine rankings. Although expert SEO work is different, most offer SEO services such as content creation, website optimization and both SEO and PPC services.
PaperStreet (an SEO agency) provides some useful tips on what to ask in an agency and some strategic questions that you – as lawyers – need to ask.
The SEO agency arena is a competitive one and it takes some effort with competing claims and promises, but the Forbes List involves a large degree of editorial independence on Forbes’ part, even though they earn some revenue from listings.