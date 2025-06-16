Law Tech Partnership
If you’re a lawyer tired of toggling between platforms like a courtroom juggler, there’s some good news on the compliance front. Thirdfort, the digital due diligence powerhouse, is now partnering with Actionstep, the practice management platform used by firms across the UK, US, Australia, and New Zealand.
This integration means mid-sized law firms can now handle client due diligence – from ID verification to anti-money laundering (AML) checks and Source of Funds tracking – directly within Actionstep.
No more tab-switching, no more broken workflows. Just smooth, secure compliance baked right into your existing system.
So, what’s now possible? L
- One-and-done compliance: Run ID, AML, and Source of Funds checks inside Actionstep. It’s like DocuSign meets Sherlock Holmes.
- Onboard clients faster: Thirdfort claims their tech can slash onboarding time by up to 80%. That’s less admin, more action.
- Security without the stress: With bank-grade encryption, facial recognition, and secure document scanning, firms can meet compliance standards without sweating the fine print.
Thirdfort’s Amie Hornegold summed it up:
“It’s about giving law firms smarter, simpler ways to meet compliance without disrupting their flow.”
And Oliver Tromp from Actionstep said:
“This partnership lets firms reduce risk, increase efficiency, and maintain top-tier client service—all in one place. A win-win… and another win.”
For those unfamiliar, Thirdfort started as a plucky legaltech startup via Mishcon de Reya’s MDR Lab, and now they’ve verified over 2 million individuals across 1,500+ firms. That’s not just scale – that’s traction with a capital T.
For Actionstep, this move keeps them firmly in the “all-in-one” camp, giving users more tools in one ecosystem and less reason to stray.