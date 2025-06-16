International law firm Simmons & Simmons has announced an Agentic AI partnership with Flank – a Berlin-based company specialising in autonomous legal agents.
In a milestone for the legal profession, the partnership – announced today as Flank confirms a new $10m funding round – involves the development of several agentic AI projects with Simmons, many of which are live and already supporting the firm’s teams and its clients.
Flank’s autonomous legal agents are able to review, draft, and red-line key legal documents, and provide responses to legal and compliance questions in minutes.
Simmons has already begun to develop and integrate the agents to deliver enhanced legal services for clients, with one key application being an agent capable of processing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).
Operating as a “digital co-worker”, the firm’s sophisticated NDA agent can efficiently manage requests, mark-up documents and escalate more complex matters when necessary. Accessible through email, the agent offers a seamless integration into Simmons’ existing workflows.
Other Simmons’ agents in development with Flank include those specialising in Data Processing Agreements (DPAs), service agreements, and Investment Management Agreements (IMAs).
The recent roll-out of agents further cements Simmons’ position as a leader in its deployment of legal AI. The firm’s use of agents will work in tandem with Percy, its unique in-house generative AI tool – which has recently been highlighted and commended by Microsoft.
Simmons’ agentic AI expertise has also been recognised by Microsoft, through contributions in its recent report, “Agents of Change.”
Commenting on the firm’s groundbreaking partnership with Flank, Lucy Shurwood, partner at Simmons & Simmons, said: “Autonomous agents aren’t the future… they’re already here, and they’re transforming how we work. Through our partnership with Flank, we’ve embedded agents that deliver legal outcomes end-to-end. We’re launching agents that handle the drafting, review, and negotiation of NDAs, DPAs, service agreements, IMAs, and more. These agents are live, in production, and already delivering real impact for our teams and our clients.“
Peter Lee, partner at Simmons & Simmons, commented: “Our AI agents are having a significant impact on how we deliver for our clients, augmenting the work of our legal and compliance teams. As fully-fledged, integrated digital co-workers, they’re already handling large volumes of routine requests, freeing up our lawyers to focus on more complex, high-value work.”