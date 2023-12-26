White & Case Expand White Collar Practice With Macfarlanes Recruitment

White & Case has strengthened its London white collar crime division by recruiting Neill Blundell from Macfarlanes.
Blundell, who helmed the corporate crime and investigations practice at Macfarlanes for five years, is now set to lead White & Case’s team in this specialized area.
With expertise in advising both corporations and individuals, Blundell’s work encompasses a broad range of compliance issues, preliminary investigations, and prosecution cases managed by UK bodies such as the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority. His proficiency extends to handling intricate investigations involving multiple jurisdictions, working with international agencies including the US Department of Justice, the European Anti-Fraud Office, and the FBI.
Joel Cohen, who heads the global white collar practice at White & Case, commented on the growing regulatory scrutiny and investigations worldwide. “To address this, we’re expanding our global practice to provide top-tier counsel on complex white collar matters, ranging from fraud and money laundering to bribery and corruption. Neill, with his extensive experience and reputation, is instrumental to our strategic growth in this area,” he said.
Cohen, himself a recent addition to White & Case from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in New York, highlighted the firm’s ongoing efforts to enhance its white collar practice at a senior level. This move is a key component of the firm’s strategy to bolster its dispute resolution capabilities globally.
White & Case’s vice chair, Oliver Brettle, emphasized the significance of Blundell’s appointment. “Neill’s joining us marks a critical step in our strategy. Furthermore, expanding our white collar and broader disputes practices allows us to foster greater international collaboration across various industry groups, including financial services, technology, and energy, as well as practice areas like commercial litigation, data, privacy, cybersecurity, and tax.”
In his new role, Blundell will collaborate closely with London-based white collar partners Anneka Randhawa and Jonah Anderson. The team benefits from White & Case’s robust US resources. With Blundell’s arrival, the London white collar team at White & Case now includes 13 lawyers, as per the firm’s website.