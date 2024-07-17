White Collar Lawyer Joins McCarter & English in New Jersey

[July 16, 2024, NEWARK, NJ] ― McCarter & English, LLP, today announced that Christopher Adams has joined the firm’s white collar litigation team in Newark, New Jersey. Adams brings more than 25 years of white collar and civil litigation experience, having represented high-profile defendants, including elected officials, athletes, candidates for public office, political campaigns, and many mid-to-large business organizations.
Adams concentrates his practice in the areas of criminal defense, internal investigations, attorney ethics matters, and complex commercial litigation. He has developed a significant practice defending physicians in both federal and state court, as well as before the Board of Medical Examiners. Adams has also served as the General Counsel of a highly regulated private corporation. He is currently defending “John Smith” in New Jersey’s first AI-related civil suit involving deepfake photos.
“We are very proud and excited to welcome Chris to McCarter. As a seasoned trial attorney and trusted advisor to his clients, Chris has built a national practice and has an exceptional reputation within New Jersey and well beyond,” said Firmwide Managing Partner Joseph Boccassini. “He will bring greater depth and prominence to our already strong white collar group and broader litigation practice and serve as a tremendous advocate for our clients.”
“I’ve built a successful litigation practice defending the underdog against state and federal government prosecution,” said Adams. “When the chance to join a legendary firm like McCarter arose, I saw an opportunity to further grow my practice on a larger, national scale and my clients will benefit from the skills of other practitioners across the firm.”
A graduate of Seton Hall Law School, Adams is former President and member of the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey which named him Professional Lawyer of the Year in 2017. He is ranked by Chambers USA in the Litigation: White-Collar Crime and Government Investigations practice area in New Jersey. Adams teaches at the Denis F. McLaughlin Advanced Trial Advocacy Workshop at Seton Hall Law School, an intense two-week experience for 16 of the law school’s most committed trial advocacy students. He also co-founded the non-profit organization Semper Fi Santa, which supports active duty military members in need during the winter holidays.
Adams joins McCarter & English from Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis.
