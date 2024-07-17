Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Donald Trump running mate J.D. Vance, has departed from her law firm following her husband’s official announcement as former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention on Monday.
A representative from Munger, Tolles & Olsen stated to ABC News: “Usha has informed us of her decision to leave the firm. We appreciate her excellent work as a lawyer and colleague, and extend our best wishes for her future endeavors.”
Prior to her departure, Usha Vance specialized in complex civil litigation and appeals across various sectors, including higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology, as stated in her now-removed biography on the firm’s website.
She was born to Indian immigrants in San Diego, California, has an impressive legal background. She clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. of the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as for Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amul Thapar in their respective courts.
She earned her law degree from Yale Law School, where she held editorial positions in the Yale Law Journal and Yale Journal of Law & Technology. It was at Yale that she met J.D. Vance, and they married in Kentucky in 2014.
Her academic achievements include a B.A. in history from Yale University and an MPhil from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar. She also taught American history in China as a Yale-China Teaching Fellow at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou.
Beyond her legal career, Usha is involved in various cultural organizations. She serves as a trustee of the Washington National Opera and has held board positions with the Gates Cambridge Alumni Association and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.
J.D. and Usha Vance have three children, and reside in Cincinnati, Ohio, where J.D. serves as a U.S. Senator and now has his eyes set on a White House role.
