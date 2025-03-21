17 Previously Removed Defendants – Including Convicted Felons – Charged with Being Illegal Aliens Found in U.S. After Removal

LOS ANGELES – Working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal law enforcement partners, federal prosecutors in the last week filed charges against 17 defendants who allegedly illegally re-entered the United States after being removed, the Justice Department announced today.
Many of the defendants charged were previously convicted of felony offenses before they were removed from the United States, offenses that include assault with bodily injury. One of the defendants is suspected of murder while another was arrested on suspicion of committing assault with intent to rape.
The crime of being found in the United States following removal carries a base sentence of up to two years in federal prison. Defendants who were removed after being convicted of a felony face a maximum 10-year sentence and defendants removed after being convicted of an aggravated felony face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
Some of the recently filed cases are summarized below with information contained in court documents.
- Jescar Amarzca-Olgiuen, 51, of Mexico, was charged via a federal criminal complaint with being an illegal alien found in the United States after removal. Amarzca was charged after he was arrested in Orange County on March 19 as a suspect in the 2023 murder of a man who died from multiple gunshot wounds. His criminal history includes a felony conviction in 2013 in San Diego federal court for fraud and misuse of visas and permits, for which he was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
- Marvin Campos Cerna, 29, of El Salvador, was charged via a federal criminal complaint with being an illegal alien found in the United States after removal. Campos was charged after he was arrested in West Hollywood on March 7 for allegedly committing assault with intent to rape, false imprisonment, sodomy, and kidnapping. Prior to this arrest, Campos was convicted in 2014 for assault with bodily injury, for which he was sentenced to six years in California state prison.
- Victor Navarro-Cota, 23, and Tereso Guadalupe Martinez-Reyes, 20, both of Mexico, were arrested near Barstow on March 13 whiledriving a black Chevrolet Suburban filled with 478 pairs of Nike Jordan 6 Rings shoes, which retail for approximately $170 per pair, totaling $81,260. Both Martinez-Reyes and Navarro-Cota were in the U.S. illegally and each previously was deported in February 2025. Navarro-Cota’s arraignment is scheduled for April 22. Martinez-Reyes’ arraignment is scheduled for April 1.
Criminal complaints contain allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating these matters.
The criminal cases are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys in the Domestic Security and Immigration Crimes Section and the General Crimes Section.