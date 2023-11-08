10 Of The Best Law Dramas On Netflix

Ben Boman – The best law dramas on Netflix that include high drama in court, investigative documentaries and law offices with smart lawyers, crooked lawyers, and intriguing plot lines. The best legal dramas to watch on Netflix.
Netflix has a vast repository of content, has become a treasure trove for aficionados of the genre. We take you through the 10 best law films and series on Netflix that not only entertain but enlighten, immersing you in the world of courtroom showdowns, ethical quandaries, and the quest for justice.
1. The Lincoln Lawyer: Navigating Justice on the Streets of L.A. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, The Lincoln Lawyer introduces us to Mickey Haller, a defense attorney who operates out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car. This series, coming after the hit Matthew McConaughey movie and from the top team including David E Kelly (Boston Legal, Ally McBeal) and Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) combines the nitty-gritty of street-level law with the high stakes of murder cases. An engrossing narrative that pulls viewers into the underbelly of legal practice in Los Angeles.
2. Making a Murderer: The Quest for Truth in the Heartland of America An explosive documentary series, Making a Murderer is a raw depiction of the American legal system. The docudrama follows the story of Steven Avery, a man wrongfully convicted of assault, it exposes the flaws and biases inherent in law enforcement and judicial processes. This gripping tale of injustice and the fight for exoneration is a must-watch law drama.
3. Suits: A Charismatic Duo Breaking All the Rules: Suits is a staple for the law drama fans and takes us into the high-powered world of a top New York law firm, where a brilliant college dropout works as a law associate despite never having attended law school. The series is a smart, witty, and stylish depiction of corporate law, brimming with conflicts and camaraderie.
4. The Innocence Files: This is a docuseries that examines eight innocent people wrongly convicted of serious crimes. The series provides key insights into what went wrong and goes behind the scenes of the Innocence Project as each case is examined from the perspective of the victims and those who have been wrongly imprisoned. As might be expected, the series highlights some serious issues with the justice system.
5. Better Call Saul: The Evolution of a Legal Outlaw As a prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, one of television’s all time classic dramas, ‘Saul’ chronicles the transformation of Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer hustling to champion his clients’ causes, into Saul Goodman, the morally ambiguous attorney we’ve come to know. The series is a masterful exploration of legal ethics, personal tragedy, and the grey areas of the law.
6. How to Get Away with Murder: Masterful Legal Manipulation This series follows Annalise Keating, a law professor, and her group of students who become entwined in a murder plot. How to Get Away with Murder is as much about legal education as it is about the lengths one will go to win a case, keep a secret, or preserve a lie.
7. Hyena – Here’s a Netflix show with a difference for law drama fans. A Korean legal drama it revolves around the law firm Song & Kim who represent the wealthy elite. The protagonists are Jung Geum-ja is a cavalier lawyer who crosses the boundaries of law and lawlessness, justice and injustice, ethics and corruption. Facing her, in more ways than one,Yoon Hee-jae an elite lawyer who is full of confidence with a brilliant mind, but the combination is legal and emotional dynamite.
8. Goliath: The Lone Fighter Against a Legal Goliath Starring the always brilliant Billy Bob Thornton as a washed-up lawyer, Billy McBride, Goliath is about the monumental challenge of taking down a legal Goliath. It’s a compelling underdog story that shows the personal and professional struggles of a lawyer seeking redemption and justice. Taking on the Grisham-style underdog vs. the corporations it is a take-no-prisoner show made for Amazon but – hey! – not all the best shows are on Netflix anyway. Watch it.
9. The Trial: A Murder in the Family This well-produced and written British series blends documentary and drama, focusing on a fictional murder case. The Trial places the audience in the juror’s seat, providing a detailed look at the British legal system and the complex task of determining guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s a top drama, but also a fascinating insight into the workings of the legal system.
10. Depp v Heard – We read about and while there was prurient interest in the drama that ‘set Hollywood ablaze’, the acrimonious courtroom battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amanda Heard and which unpacked the details around the fight. Netflix’s presentation portrays the tumultuous journey toward the final verdict, providing a deep dive into the controversy that dominated social media conversations in the spring of 2022
Author: Ben Boman writes on legal issues, law marketing and other matters of interest to lawyers, including his most recent article on law firm marketing in the age of automation. He can be contacted at news@lawfuel.com.