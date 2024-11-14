4 Proven Law Firm Content Creation Techniques to Win Clients Online

If you aren’t playing the game, you’re sitting on the sidelines watching.
Not to sound too old, but when I was growing up there were only a few choices for digesting content. Since I wasn’t much of a reader, it came down to flipping through the five channels we had on our TV set or listening to groovy tunes on the radio (with lots of commercials).
It was a simpler time in the ’80s which I romanticize daily as I sadly doomscroll on my iPhone multiple times a day. For lawyers looking to create content back then, it was speaking, writing or, maybe, getting publicity on a big case in the newspaper. Also, back then, marketing and advertising were frowned upon — and against most rules of professional conduct.
Fast forward to today’s legal marketing environment, it’s like we’re living on a different planet. Lawyers are all over billboards, on TV, and have unlimited access to promotion on social media. While it doesn’t hurt to have a massive budget for marketing and advertising, social media has really leveled the playing field for many lawyers and law firms.
The question I have, my dear readers, is this, “Are you playing in the game or sitting on the sidelines watching?”
As one of the top content creators in the legal space, I’m feeling very confident when advising my clients on thought leadership and social media best practices.
Many of them are hesitant to get started and “put themselves out there.” The good news is this: whether you are currently creating and sharing content or not, I’m going to simplify this down into four easy steps to help you get the most from your efforts.
Step 1: Shift Your Mindset
First off, remove the head trash that it’s all about selling or shamelessly promoting ourselves, it’s not. The goal is to educate and inform to drive attention and interaction. So, get your mind wrapped around this and think about the content your clients or referral partners would be interested in seeing.
For me, it’s sharing clips of interviews I do on my BE THAT LAWYER podcast to highlight the guest on my show. It’s all very apropos for lawyers looking to grow their law practices. I would suggest making a list of the topics that you know well and that solve the problems that your target audience may have. Additionally, think about what platforms are best for your content — is it LinkedIn, Facebook, or TikTok? If you’re B2B, LinkedIn is king. If you’re B2C, you have a variety of options and choices.
Step 2: Choose Your Format
Are you a better speaker or writer? Do you enjoy interviewing others or being interviewed? Are you someone who is well read and who can easily discuss the news of the day and how it affects your clients? For example, what’s going on with non-competes in the employment law space?
I have no idea but would sure like to know or be updated. Do your best as a perfectionist attorney to avoid “analysis by paralysis” when it comes to content creation. If you overthink it and never execute, no one wins.
As Nike says, “Just Do It!” It helps to be prepared, so knowing who your target audience is, what you want to communicate to them and selecting your platform will be all-important in setting this ship to sail.
Step 3: Start Creating Content
Write an article or a blog post on your website or on LinkedIn. On your phone, create a video less than one minute long on something topical to your field.
Construct something in 10 minutes and put it up on the platform you’ve selected. Try to engage your audience by asking a question or naming one or more people in your post who are relevant to the subject.
For example, when talking about lawyer coaching, I may add the names of a few respected coaches in my network. All you have to do is add the “@” symbol before someone’s name on LinkedIn and this will tag them in the post.
This small step will prompt them to comment and share the post. Engagement is just as important as the post itself.
Another trick is to post your content, then go to the top-right corner of the post where the three little dots live. Click the dots and select “Copy link to post.”
Then paste your post link in an email and send to three, five, or 10 of your best industry or LinkedIn friends and ask them to share and comment on your post. This significantly drives up the post’s interaction and gives you some solace that it was worth your time. By the way, this last tidbit is worth its weight in gold, so you’re welcome.
Step 4: Repurpose Your Content
The key to success in content creation is to milk your newly created content for all it’s worth. The best investment I’ve ever made in my business has been my podcast. I’ve done 450 shows in about five years.
Each show is 30 minutes long, so Mr. Math tells us that I’ve completed 225 hours of content. I have audio, video, and transcripts of each episode. This means I can post the podcast itself, post the video clips on LinkedIn and YouTube, and use the transcripts for AI-generated Blogcasts (articles).
So even one 30-minute episode breaks down into four to eight pieces of content that I can share. Another idea is to create top 10 lists. What are the top 10 issues your clients face that you solve? You can then create 10 videos in ONE SHOOT on your phone. That can be easily edited down to 10 one-minute videos. Put out one a week and you have 10 weeks of content.
This whole content creation thing is like a snowball rolling downhill. Once you get it started and stay consistent with it for a month or two, it just becomes a part of your week. There’s nothing that says you can’t hand off the posting of your content to a virtual or actual assistant to handle for you. I do, and it’s lovely.
Success in content creation comes down to preparation and consistency.
By following this four-step process, you can dramatically improve your current efforts (or lack thereof). The marketing game is in full swing, and I highly recommend you jump in without delay. In marketing and business development, you’re either building your personal brand or letting it fade into obscurity.
If you need guidance, reach out to an expert or a friend who’s active in the space. Many lawyers prefer to handle things themselves, but if you haven’t started yet, now is the time to act. I hope to read your latest blog on LinkedIn soon!
This article was first published at AbovetheLaw
Steve Fretzin is a bestselling author, host of the BE THAT LAWYER Podcast, and business development coach exclusively for attorneys. Steve has committed his career to helping lawyers learn key growth skills not currently taught in law school. His clients soon become top rainmakers and credit Steve’s program and coaching for their success. He can be reached directly by email at steve@fretzin.com. Or you can easily find him on his website at www.fretzin.com or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevefretzin/.