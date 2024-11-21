19 New Partners at Willkie Farr

New York, NY, November 20, 2024 — Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced today that it has elected 19 new partners, effective January 1, 2025.
“We are thrilled to welcome this group of exceptionally talented lawyers to our partnership,” said Firm Chairman Thomas Cerabino. “They reflect the breadth and depth of Willkie’s global capabilities across numerous practices and industries, and exemplify Willkie’s steadfast commitment to legal excellence and outstanding client service.”
Firm Chairman Matthew Feldman commented: “We congratulate these individuals on this milestone achievement. They have demonstrated a tremendous commitment to our clients and Firm, and we wish them continued success.”
The new partners are:
Marie Aubard: Corporate & Financial Services (Paris)
William Buchanan: Corporate & Financial Services (London)
James H. Burbage: Restructuring (New York)
Jeffrey Daniel: Corporate & Financial Services (New York)
Genevieve M. DiSpirito: Litigation (New York)
Augustine J. Donati: Corporate & Financial Services (New York)
Devon W. Edwards: Intellectual Property (New York)
Christina M. Kim: Corporate & Financial Services (New York)
Dan C. Kozusko: Office of General Counsel (New York)
Tiffany M. Lin: Litigation (San Francisco)
Caitlin Link: Tax (New York)
Donna P. Margolis: Private Wealth (New York)
Steven C. Matos: Asset Management (New York)
Aaron E. Nathan: Litigation (New York)
Sidney Nunez: Corporate & Financial Services (Houston)
Alex Owings: Litigation (Chicago)
Dr. Jan-Philipp Praß: Restructuring (Frankfurt)
Amy Stern: Litigation (Los Angeles)
Timothy F. Sullivan: Corporate & Financial Services (New York)
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provides leading-edge legal solutions on complex, business critical issues spanning markets and industries. Our approximately 1,200 attorneys across 15 offices worldwide deliver innovative, pragmatic and sophisticated legal services across approximately 45 practice areas. Learn more at www.willkie.com.