2023 Power List – 11 – 20

The 2023 Law Power List: Numbers 11 – 20
11 Adrienne Meikle
New Entry
Adrienne Meikle has built a solid career as a go-to operator with Government ranging across some of the most influential agencies and departments in Wellington. Chief Executive of the Commerce Commission, she is currently on secondment as Chief Executive of Toitū Te Whenua (Land Information) from her current position as Chief Executive of the Commerce Commission.
From a background working with the Education Ministry and Corrections she joined the Commission in 2018 and joined the Commission in May 2018 as Chief Executive. She previously held the positions of Deputy Chief Executive, Corporate, Governance and Information group, Acting Deputy Chief Executive, Market Services and General Manger, Resolution Services at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.
Her experience across the public sector and prior to joining MBIE in 2012, held the roles of Acting Deputy Secretary, Tourism, Events and Consumer Affairs, Director of Legal in the former Ministry of Economic Development, Chief Legal Advisor in the former New Zealand Food Safety Authority, and Parliamentary Counsel and Private Secretary in the Attorney General’s office.
12. Maria Dew KC – Bar Association President
Last Year – 17
Maria Dew KC continued her role as a trusted investigator on profile issues, whether it is political parties (the Labour Party with sexual assault allegations and the National Party had her investigate historic bullying allegations about Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell) or other workplace issues, which in May 2023 involved the Crown Solicitor at Hamilton, Jacinda Hamilton.
She also assisted Dame Margaret Bazley with her report into harassment issues at Russell McVeagh and other jobs involving MediaWorks, Lyttelton Port company and others.
As Bar President she also handles various matters relating to sentencing and other matters.
She is also a Deputy Chair of the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal and an expert panel member on various legal panels. She also sits on the Immediation New Zealand, sports mediation panel of experts set up by Sports & Recreation Complaints & Mediation Service.
14 Alysha McClintock
New Entrant
Auckland Crown Solicitor Aysha McClintock was appointed as successor to Power List member Brian Dickey in February following something of a run-off with her partners Brett Tantrum and Robin McCoubrey.
Leading a team of about 150 lawyers she also comes with over 20 years’ experience, prosecuting some major crimes and leadling the prosecution of Eli Epiha, the defendant in the fatal and near fatal shooting of police officers in Auckland in 2020.
Her other recent matters have included R v Harnwell [2021] NZHC 2549, assisting the Coroner in the Masjidain Inquiry, R v Te Maru [2020] NZHC 2084 and Commerce Commission v Steel & Tube [2020] NZCA 549.
14. David Bricklebank
Last year – 15
Being legal counsel for New Zealand’s largest bank, with over $180 billion in assets, and a profit (after a 9 percent drop) of $1 billion makes David Bricklebank a power player in the legal market.
The politicised and regulated banking industry, including a group opposed to ‘bankflation’ and large banking profits, always presents challenges for legal teams and the growing complexity of regulatory requirements means there’s no shortage of work or responsibility.
A The Government requested that the Commerce Commision inquire into banking sector to examine its competitiveness and regulatory regimes with a view to determining issues that need further government regulation.
As General Counsel and Company Secretary of ANZ Bank NZ, the country’s largest bank, his role carries an influence that belies the title.
He assumed the role as ANZ’s General counsel and company secretary in 2017, up from his role as working with former Prime Minister Sir John Key, as ANZ chair. A former Assistant General Counsel at Telecom and having worked in London for 10 years for a global funds management company.
With a law and finance degree from Otago, David Bricklebank has not practiced law, but is nevertheless a key figure in the New Zealand legal landscape with his powerful role.
15. Andrew Cordner – Health Counsel
Last year – 26
Moving up the rankings is former Fonterra Chief Counsel, now inaugural Chief Legal Counsel for, the conglomerate of the DHBs).
Taking over the task of planning and commissioning of services and the functions of the 20 former District Health Boards to remove duplication and provide true national planning is a daunting task, particularly in an under-funded health service that has been a focus of political life for the pandemic and post-pandemic years.
The massive entity came into force in 2022 following the passing of the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act.
For Andrew Cordner his skills as a corporate lawyer at Fonterra and the regulatory and related issues the conglomerate faced will be front-and-centre of his new role, not to mention political oversight that has already lead to the firing of former Te Whata Ora chair rob Campbell early in 2023.
Centralising decision-making, rather than the localised DHB position previously, will create its own issues for the performance of the so-called ‘patient-centric’ approach to healthcare services.
16 Anne Callinan
New Entrant
Former Simpson Grierson litigation partner and firm Chair Anne Callinan’s appointment this year as Deputy Chair of the Commerce Commission, which she took up in July 2023, gives her a powerful membership of the List.
A litigator with over 30 years experience at Simpson Grierson, she has acted on a wide array of litigation and arbitration matters recently receiving publicity over the firm’s $5 million in fees charged over their representation of the Financial Markets Authority prosecution of CBL Corporation, a role that would more commonly have gone to Crown warrant holder Meredith Connell.
Her role with the Commission, as the key competition and regulatory force in the New Zealand market is an important one and her work with Chair, economist John Small will see an equally powerful use of the Comcom’s powers at a time of political and economic scrutiny with cost of living and various regulatory issues occupying headlines.
As the Commission’s work has come under increasing scrutiny for its lack of commercial nous and a less-than-impressive but hefty research project on pricing of major infrastructure issues, a cornerstone of the country’s future prosperity, the performance going ahead will depend upon the sharp-eyed efforts of Anne Callinan and the board.
17 Margot Gatland
New Entrant
Head of Enforcement at the FMA, Margot Gatland has put herself into a power position with the increasing FMA compliance and enforcement work it has needed to be tasked with.
Most recently the FMA action against AA Insurance for overcharging clients has seen Gatland flex the muscle contained within the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMCA) since its coming into law in 2013.
The FMA has taken seven civil proceedings under the FMCA and Gatland’s involvement.
18 Davey Salmon KC
Last year 33
Davey Salmon KC is a senior counsel who seems to be able to do little wrong, adding to his reputation as one of the leading trial and appellate lawyers in the country, well liked by the judiciary and bar alike – and particularly by clients for whom he mostly achieves the desired outcomes.
He recently successfully defended former CBL director Peter Harris on five fraud charges involving the $750 million collapse of the business.
He has acted in a range of other profile cases also including acting for former National Party president Michelle Boag innocently involved in the so-called ‘sex and corruption case’ involving a prominent businessman, also been briefed to handle those short-changed by Southern Response in the settlement of their claims before 1 October 2014, the America’s Cup event ‘leak’ issue, the Sir Robert Jones defamation case, the charges involving allegedly improper political donations involving the New Zealand First Foundation and more.
19 Roger Partridge
Last Year – 23
The divisive issues that erupted in recent years have seen Roger Partridge, Chair of the public policy think tank the New Zealand Initiative, providing spirited views on many of the country’s key issues, ranging from co-governance and tax issues, to inequality and calling out the Supreme Court on their “plain wrong” interpretation of the Bill of Rights has continued to occupy column inches in various media.
the former Bell Gully executive chair and
Comes with a range of opinions and continues to elevate his public position as a significant opinion-maker through his role at the New Zealand Initiative where he has an ability to highlight issues that most might otherwise miss.
The Initiative’s report on the regulators, issued first in 2018 (Who Guards the Guards?) and then in 2022 (Reassessing the regulators: The Good, the Bad and the Commerce Commission) ensures that Partridge’s NZI has lifted the country’s critique of its institutions.
Co-founding the think tank the New Zealand Initiative he has been at the forefront of dealing with issues confronting the continued development of New Zealand economic and social institutions and effectiveness, heightened recently by his views on the need to deal more effectively with the pandemic.
Partridge has presided over a public policy think tank that has articulated many of the concerns that often fail to see the light of day with a roster of business, policy and economic viewpoints from its membership who have pronounced upon a range of issues that hold New Zealand back, including Partridge’s view on the way the government has handled – or mishandled – the Delta lockdown crisis.
Described as Senior Fellow and Chairman of the New Zealand Initiative, he led Bell Gully as executive chairman from 2007 to 2014, after 16 years as a commercial litigation partner.
He was also executive director of the Legal Research Foundation, a charitable foundation associated with the University of Auckland and a former Council member of the New Zealand Law Society
20 Chris Finlayson KC
Last Year – 20
The former Attorney General and Cabinet Minister retains an influential role as a keen observer of the body politic, as well as having pertinent insights into the Treaty and other matters, which will be an interesting ‘mix’ for the new government to deal with given its approach to Treaty and related issues.
Recently appointed by the five Hawkes Bay councils to lead the negotiations with the Government over the recovery package arising from Cyclone Gabrielle, as well handling briefs from his Chambers in Wellington and Auckland.
Last year’s publication of ‘Yes Minister’ maintained his lofty profile, showing he rather remained an observant and occasionally acerbic observer legal and political goings-on.
He has however been able to indulge in more personal interests in the arts, via his appointment recent to the Symphony Orchestra Board to run alongside his roles with the Adam Foundation, the School of Dance Foundation and the Archibald Baxter Trust.
His nine years as a Crown Minister and as Attorney General have provided a ready cache from which to draw. Although his last case before entering Parliament involved acting for the Sisters of Mercy in a historic abuse case where he was successful in both the High Court and Court of Appeal., he has doubtless been receiving instructions across the range of areas for which he has expertise.
A wealth of Treaty knowledge, sharp legal brain and a wealth of private and public law experience sees him remain a key figure in the legal world and possibly moreso given the continued Treaty and tikanga issues.