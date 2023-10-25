3 Steps to Take After a Fort Lauderdale Car Accident

https://pixabay.com/photos/safe-road-safety-traffic-speed-1142432/
Tucker Law – Fort Lauderdale’s busy roadways make car accidents likely to occur. When it happens to you, you’ll likely be shocked, and quite possibly injured. Everything may seem like a blur, and you may not know what to do next.
These three steps to take after a Fort Lauderdale car accident will help you get through this traumatizing situation.
Step #1: Call the Police
You may get lucky and only have a minor fender bender on your hands. Even then, you should call the police. Often, these small accidents can produce injuries that leave you in chronic pain. When the police arrive on the scene, the responding officers will create a police report that will have useful details that can help you when filing a car accident claim.
Unfortunately, due to negligent driving habits in the area, your crash may be devastating. Your vehicle may have been rendered immobile and you may feel pain or notice bleeding. You could also look just fine as far as outward appearances go, but it is still important to tell the operator at 911 to send emergency medical services.
Step #2: Seek Prompt Medical Attention
You may think you are lucky that you’re not bleeding and you can move your arms and legs. However, it’s a mistake to refuse medical attention. When first responders arrive on the scene, let them check you out. They may need to transport you to the hospital via ambulance, or you may need to go on your own accord.
Get medical attention as soon as possible after a car crash. If you were in an accident with a larger vehicle, like a commercial truck, it could leave you with a traumatic brain injury or internal bleeding. These injuries may not show symptoms for up to 24 hours, and they could turn into a potentially life-threatening situation when ignored.
Additionally, major motor vehicle accidents tend to leave injury victims in a state of shock. The adrenaline surge could mask the symptoms or pain from your injuries. It is always better to err on the side of caution and get medical treatment. You may get a clean bill of health, which can provide peace of mind. On the other hand, you may find out you have serious injuries, but at least will be able to get the medical care you need early on to begin your recovery.
Step #3: Protect Your Legal Rights
While you are not obligated by law to obtain legal representation for trucking accidents in Fort Lauderdale, or any other type of motor vehicle accident, it is wise to protect yourself. Florida’s no-fault insurance system means you’ll need to go through your insurance company first. However, that coverage may leave you high and dry if you have sustained severe injuries.
This would mean you’d need to recover compensation from the at-fault driver or their insurance company. If you don’t, you’d be stuck with a mountain of medical bills and sink into debt by being unable to work due to your injuries.
To make your case, you’ll need to gather evidence from the scene. You should take photos or videos and get the contact information of any witnesses. However, when an accident leaves you seriously wounded, you will not be able to do these things. Your first priority in a situation like that is to get medical assistance immediately.
By hiring a personal injury attorney, you will have someone that can gather all of the evidence you need to build a strong case. They will also speak to your insurance company on your behalf and talk to the other driver’s insurance company. Without an attorney, you might make the mistake of talking to the at-fault driver’s insurer and saying something that they can use against you.
Many drivers in Florida do not realize that while they must alert their insurer of any kind of crash, they are under no obligation to talk to the other driver’s insurance company. Your attorney will advise you of this right and your other legal rights. They will also remind you to follow up with all medical care and help you file all the necessary paperwork before the statute of limitations expires. This will help you as you move forward with your accident claim.
When you take these steps, you can prove that the other driver is liable for the accident, making it easier to show you deserve compensation for your damages.
Source: Tucker Law, Fort Lauderdale, FL