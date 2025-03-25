4 Things a Lawyer Will Do to Defend You in an Indecency with a Child Case

Houston is one of the largest cities in Texas, known for its diverse population and strict enforcement of state laws. Among the most serious charges a person can face here is indecency with a child. A conviction can lead to years in prison, mandatory sex offender registration, and lasting damage to a person’s reputation.
Because these cases are highly sensitive, a strong defense is crucial. A Houston indecency with a child defense lawyer will examine every detail to challenge the prosecution’s claims. Legal strategies may focus on proving a lack of sexual intent, questioning witness testimony, or establishing legal defenses based on age and relationship.
Arguing Lack of Sexual Intent
Indecency with a child charges often depend on whether the act was meant to arouse or gratify sexual desire. If the prosecution cannot prove intent, the case weakens significantly. A lawyer may argue that the defendant’s actions were taken out of context or misinterpreted.
For example, physical contact that was innocent or culturally appropriate could be mistaken for something improper. Witness statements play a key role in clarifying the situation. A lawyer may also bring experts, such as psychologists, to analyze the defendant’s behavior and provide testimony supporting the lack of intent.
By challenging the prosecution’s claims, we can show that the actions in question were not criminal, helping to protect the defendant from severe penalties.
Examining the Age and Relationship of the Defendant
Texas law considers the age and relationship between the people involved. These factors can be important defenses. If the accused person is close in age to the other person, it might change how the law sees the situation. This is because the law recognizes that actions between people of similar ages are sometimes different from those between adults and children.
Also, if the two people were married at the time, that can be a defense. The law has specific rules about this. These rules exist because marriage changes the legal relationship. A lawyer will look closely at these details and use them to build a strong defense.
Challenging Witness Identification and Testimony
Often, cases hinge on what witnesses say. But memory isn’t perfect. People can misremember events. External things can also change how they recall things. So, a lawyer will ask, “Are you sure you saw the right person?” They’ll look for any signs of doubt.
Sometimes, witnesses give false testimony. This can be because someone told them what to say. Or they felt pressured. A good lawyer will find these problems. They will use cross-examination to test the witness’s story. They might also bring in experts. These experts can analyze the testimony. They can find parts that don’t make sense or seem like lies.
Why a Strong Defense Matters
Accusations of indecency with a child have lasting effects. Prison and sex offender registration can change a person’s life forever. A strong defense is key to a fair trial. It helps prevent wrong convictions. The right lawyer will find problems in the case. They will protect the person’s rights.
Source: David A Breston, Criminal Defense Attorney, Houston TX