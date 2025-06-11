Source: Freepik.com
Source: Mann Law Firm, GA
30% of all car accidents in the US involve drunk drivers. Sadly, one person dies every 42 minutes from a drunk driving crash. This is around 34 people per day. If you have found yourself in this unfortunate situation, you deserve justice.
Working with knowledgeable drunk driving accident attorneys can assist you in building a strong case very quickly. Here are five smart tips to help you do just that.
1. Document Any Signs of Intoxication at the Scene
After an accident, try to pay attention to how the driver is acting. Check for signs like slurring their words while speaking, smelling alcohol, stumbling, acting aggressively, or trying to hide something. These are all possible signs of impairment.
If possible, note down or record these observations while everything is still fresh in your mind. These details might not be included in the police report, but they can become important later on.
2. Push for BAC Testing
Police usually test drivers suspected of being under the influence, but this is not a guarantee. Therefore, do not just assume that it will happen automatically. Speak up and ask the responding officer if a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) test is being done.
The results can be some of the strongest evidence in your case if they show the driver was over the legal limit. Without it, proving intoxication becomes harder.
3. Get a Witness Statement Before People Leave
Accidents happen quickly, and people end up leaving the scene in a matter of minutes. If anyone nearby witnessed the accident or noticed the driver’s behavior, ask for their contact information.
Eyewitness accounts can support your version of events and highlight any reckless or impaired driving. These statements can be very helpful when it comes to proving fault.
4. Look For Dash Cam Footage
Dash cameras are becoming an important piece of evidence when it comes to traffic crashes. If the accident happened in a busy area, chances are that one dash camera captured the event. You may not have a dash camera, or maybe yours did not capture the accident, but someone passing by may have.
You can request copies as soon as possible before the footage is overwritten. Try to get clear footage and avoid any edited clips.
5. Work With a Lawyer Who Has Experience in DUI Cases
Drunk driving accident claims are handled a little differently compared to regular car accidents. Because there is a criminal element involved and the possibility of punitive damages, the legal strategy required can be different.
Therefore, not every personal injury lawyer is equipped, or rather, has the experience to handle these specifics. Look for someone who has handled DUI-related cases before and knows how to make the most of the evidence, like BAC levels, police reports, and criminal charges.
Conclusion
The steps you take after a drunk driving accident can make a difference in your case. It is important to follow these smart tips to give yourself the best possible chance of holding the responsible driver accountable. Apart from the tips listed above, avoid posting on social media, talking to the other driver’s insurance without an attorney, and leaving the scene too soon.