7 Things You Need to Know About DUI Charges in Australia

Thousands of people all over Australia lose their lives to people driving while intoxicated. We all are aware that driving while under the influence is illegal, and yet there are still so many people who do it. Maybe if people were more aware of the consequences of getting a DUI, there would be a decline in the number of incidents. Here are seven things everyone should know about DUI charges in Australia.
- What does it mean to drive under the influence?
In Australia, driving under the influence usually refers to when an individual drives a vehicle after consuming an illegal amount of alcohol or after taking drugs. This is typically considered a serious offence as it puts not only the driver but everyone on the road at risk. Drivers caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be charged with a DUI, which can have severe consequences.
- Under what circumstances would you get a DUI?
Generally, when a driver is charged with a DUI the events play out as follows. They’ve demonstrated a lack of ability to drive correctly, either by speeding, or not adhering to road rules, or in some cases not being able to drive straight and as a result they have been pulled over by police.
Once safely stopped, the police would ask for the driver’s license and provide them with a breath or saliva test that will test whether the driver or others in the car have been drinking or are on drugs. If the tests are positive, they’ll be taken to the police station, where they will be tested for a second time with a more advanced breath analysis machine. These readings will be your official results. If the test comes back positive, the consequences are your driver’s licence being suspended for at least 24 hours, and you’ll be given a notice to appear in court.
- Are you required to go to court when charged with a DUI?
Yes, as a drinking and driving offence is considered a criminal offence in Australia, you will be required to physically appear in court on the given date. In some situations, the case gets adjourned, meaning that you would need to attend court for a second time. This works in your favour as it gives you the chance to gather the relevant paperwork you need or contact a lawyer.
- Is there a chance that you might get a criminal record for a DUI?
Yes. A DUI is considered a criminal offence and will go on your record as a traffic offence. In some cases, this can negatively affect your ability to get a job or limit your freedom to travel. However, the offence depends on various factors, including:
- Your level of intoxication
- Whether or not you have any previous offences
- Whether or not any accidents or injuries resulted due to your being under the influence while driving
- Can I represent myself in court, or do I need a lawyer?
While you don’t need a lawyer for a DWI, we recommend hiring one. Having a lawyer in your court can help lighten the penalties of your DUI or, in certain cases, get you off completely if you were only a passenger in a vehicle with others who tested positive for alcohol and drugs.
- Are you able to plead ‘not guilty’?
The chances of having a good legal defence that proves that you weren’t drinking aren’t high. Remember, having multiple tests confirm your alcohol level or that you have drugs in your system acts as solid evidence. There’s not much that can be done to avoid the consequences altogether. However, hiring a lawyer could help make the consequences less severe.
- What are the consequences of refusing the blood alcohol test?
Refusing to allow the police to administer a blood alcohol test or drug test can result in some serious consequences that may be worse than the results of the test anyway. Usually, when people refuse the test, they’re charged with a DUI at the same level as a person with a high alcohol level. This could also fetch you a fine of over $5,000 or even six months in prison.
Final Thoughts
So, as soon as you are charged with a DUI, how you proceed is imperative, and the best thing you can do if find yourself a lawyer who specialises in DUI cases. Why risk self-representation when you could get the best possible representation and outcome with an expert DUI lawyer?
