A Partner’s Tragic Death Unveils Mental Health Issues in the Law . . Again

Sonia Hickey, LawFuel Contributor
Mental health issues in the law have once again taken center stage following the tragic death of a key Pinsent Masons’ partner, who died in the course of exhausting work hours completing a major deal, and where she had consumed significant alcohol and was struck by a train.
Pinsent Masons’ managing partner has committed to driving “positive and enduring change” in the wake of a tragic incident involving a partner grappling with severe mental health issues after working on a high-profile deal, once again focusing the profession upon mental health issues in the law.
The firm’s response comes following a recent inquest into the death of Vanessa Ford, known professionally as Vanessa Heap, 47, who tragically died last September by being struck by a train during an acute mental health crisis.
The issue of mental health in the legal profession has been a growing issue for several years with anxiety and depression leading to depression, suicide and other issues.
The media outcry over suicide issues has affected many law firms.
For Pinsents, the major issue arose from the death of Ford with Managing Partner Laura Cameron emphasizing the challenges of balancing work and family life, especially for working parents like Ford, a much-loved and respected member of the firm with two young children.
Cameron expressed a commitment to fostering an ongoing dialogue with colleagues to ensure comprehensive support for everyone. She recognized the persisting stigma surrounding mental health in both the legal industry and society, vowing to address it through vigilance, enhanced support measures, and continuous internal and external dialogue to bring about positive and lasting change.
Law-Related Stress Issues
Ford, a senior equity partner at the firm and instrumental in the sale of Everton FC and had reportedly been working 18 hour days and had died after being struck by a train and having allegedly consumed a significant quantity of alcohol.
British Transport Police reported that she had left a note expressing a sense of helplessness, though her manager stated that she had not raised any work-related stress concerns. Ford’s tragic circumstances led the coroner to deliver a narrative verdict, citing a significant alcohol consumption and an inability to determine her intentions regarding self-harm.
The aftermath of Ford’s death triggered numerous social media reactions, with many highlighting the crucial role played by LawCare, a specialist legal mental health and wellbeing charity. Calls for systemic change within the legal profession echoed across platforms, emphasizing the impact of an ‘always-on’ culture on women’s advancement. Claire Rason, a diversity and inclusion consultant and coach, stressed the need for the profession to address these issues urgently.
Ciara Simmons, a senior legal counsel at Equinix, shared sentiments about the stress lawyers bear for others and advocated for changes that could prevent individuals from reaching crisis points.
She noted that leaders often act only when crisis points are reached. Lorna Khemraz, lead AI counsel at Legal OS and a former Pinsents member, emphasized that the issue lies within the profession itself and not solely with the firm.
Drawing on insights from Elizabeth Rimmer, chief executive of LawCare, it was underscored that stigma remains a major impediment to improving mental health and wellbeing among lawyers. Rimmer highlighted the reluctance of legal professionals to seek help due to fears of being perceived as weak or inadequate, leading many to suffer in silence.
Mental Health in Law
Many lawyers who contemplate suicide report their work is detrimental to their mental health and drives increases in their substance and/or alcohol use, according to reports on the mental health in the law.
Some report they have considered leaving their profession because of the burnout and mental health problems it has caused.
Among the general population in the United States, an average of 4.3 percent of American adults have contemplated suicide (Ivey-Stephenson et al., 2022). That means they have reported thinking that they would be better off dead or hurting themselves either “several days,” “more than half the days,” or “nearly every day” of the week. For lawyers, that statistic is more than double.
An estimated 8.5 percent of lawyers in the US have contemplated suicide and the situation in other jurisdictions including the UK, Australia and elsewhere displays similar disturbing figures.
The tragic death of lawyers like Vanessa Ford personalize the issue by highlighting the tragic toll it takes not only on the profession, but also upon the lives of family and colleagues alike.