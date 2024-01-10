Akin Gump Recruits Leading Financial Restructuring Partner from Milbank

The Akin Gump press release on the recruitment is below –
Akin is pleased to announce that Jacqueline Ingram joins the firm’s London office as a partner in its market-leading financial restructuring practice. Jacquie joins Akin from Milbank.
Jacquie’s client base is complementary to Akin’s and includes distressed investors, CLOs, creditor committees and corporates. Working across various industries and geographies, Jacquie is an authority on downside protection, developing structures focused on maximizing recoveries and preserving value. In addition to restructuring, Jacquie also advises on special situations financings and direct lending.
“Macroeconomic pressures continue to fuel demand in the financial restructuring and special situations market. Our clients require sophisticated, trusted guidance to help navigate the implications and opportunities of such a dynamic landscape,” said Akin chairperson Kim Koopersmith. “Jacquie is a key player in the market and a terrific addition to our world-class financial restructuring practice.”
Akin financial restructuring partner James Terry adds, “Jacquie’s deal experience, investor-focused practice and client base, combined with her team-player approach, are tremendously valuable additions to our leading restructuring practice. With an ever-active market fueling client demand, Jacquie is a significant hire for our London office and global team, and we are delighted that she has chosen to join Akin.”
Speaking on her move to the firm, Jacquie noted, “Akin provides the ideal platform for me to continue growing my practice as part of an exceptional, market-leading team at a top-tier firm. I am excited to be joining Akin and look forward to working with the global financial restructuring team to deliver for our clients.”
About Akin’s Financial Restructuring Practice
Akin’s financial restructuring practice is widely recognized as a restructuring powerhouse. Our award-winning, top-ranked global team plays a leading role advising on many of the largest and most complex cross-border restructurings in the market.
Akin is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.