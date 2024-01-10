Pinsents Opens Office in Abu Dhabi

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has successfully obtained a licence from the registration authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate in the Emirate and has set up a representative office in Abu Dhabi as it strengthens the firm’s Middle Eastern capabilities.
The representative office is located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Maryah Island and enables the firm’s multinational team to advance its engagement with, and support for, clients in Abu Dhabi and across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 represents the Emirate’s aspiration to create an innovative, sustainable and modern place for investors, corporates and individuals in which to operate and to invest. The Abu Dhabi market is both crucial and exciting for Pinsent Masons as it continues to fulfil its ambition to expand the firm and support the growth of clients in the region.
Catherine Workman, Head of Middle East for Pinsent Masons, said: “Having been present in the UAE for almost two decades, we continue to explore ways to develop our service offering to best meet the needs of our clients. Obtaining this licence reaffirms our commitment to our clients based in Abu Dhabi and enables us to offer an even more engaged service. It will also help support businesses that do not currently have an international presence outside of the Emirate.”
Pinsent Masons has had a long-standing presence in the Middle East, advising high profile clients across its core sectors energy, infrastructure, technology science and industry, real estate and financial services. The firm currently has a total of 79 lawyers based in its Dubai and Qatar offices.
Today’s announcement is part of Pinsent Masons’ broader strategic growth in the Middle East, which last November saw the firm granted a similar licence to practise law in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Catherine Workman, continued: “Firming up our presence in the Middle East underscores our dedication to better serve our clients’ evolving needs in the region and to provide exemplary legal services on a global scale. The Middle East presents not only a thriving business environment but also a rich tapestry of cultures, and we are eager to contribute our expertise to businesses operating there.”