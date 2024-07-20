Akin Score Major Recruitment Win With Cooley Trio in London

Akin Gump has scored a major London recruiting success with the movement to the London office of the former managing partner of Cooley’s London office who joins Akin alon with two others.
Justin Stock joins Akin in a role as head of its technology practice globally, together with Stephen Rosen, who formerly led Cooley’s London corporate team, and David Bresnick. The team have extensive experience in private equity, transactional, M&A work and other commercial work.
Akin is excited to announce the addition of a leading three-partner transactions team in London. Justin Stock, Stephen Rosen and David Bresnick all join from Cooley, where Justin was managing partner of the London office and Stephen headed the London corporate practice. Justin will join as Akin’s international head of the technology practice, and will, with Stephen and David, build on Akin’s top tier technology transactions platform. The group, who have worked together at Cooley for almost a decade, add market-leading experience in technology and related sectors, including advising on cross border M&A, private equity, growth and venture investments and corporate advisory work.
“Justin, Stephen and David’s outstanding reputations in the market, coupled with their extensive transactional experience in high growth sectors such as technology and life sciences, significantly enhance our global corporate platform,” said Akin chairperson Kim Koopersmith. “Their addition underscores our commitment to our technology focused clients and more broadly to the technology sector both in London and globally, ensuring we continue to provide unmatched client service.”
London partner in charge Sebastian Rice added, “The arrival of Justin, Stephen and David is a significant step for our London office and gives Akin a market-leading global technology transactions team, focusing on clients in innovative industries including disruptive commerce, technology, health care, life sciences, data, data privacy, gaming and energy transition. We are particularly excited about their capabilities to grow the tech M&A pipeline and adding depth to our global technology practice.”
Akin’s cross-practice technology team is comprised of more than 300 lawyers and works with clients on issues around cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous systems and advanced mobility, cloud computing and data storage, consumer electronics, digital assets, cryptocurrency and blockchain, esports and gaming fintech, internet of things, metaverse, semiconductors and more.
Justin, Stephen and David are the latest new partners in Akin’s London office, after financial restructuring partner Jacquie Ingram joined the firm in January and energy partner Rob Butler arrived in July. In total, and including Justin, Stephen and David, 21 global partners have joined Akin since January 2024.
